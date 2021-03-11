Meridian Announces Creation of Advisory Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

LONDON, March 11, 2021 - Meridian Mining UK S (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") has formed an Advisory Board to counsel the Company's Executive Management and Corporate Board of Directors in matters related to continuing exploration and development of its Cabaçal Copper-Gold VMS project ("the Project") in Mato Grosso Brazil. Six preeminent mining executives have accepted to be appointees to the Advisory Board bringing considerable depth of experience not only at the Project level but in their respective fields.

The Advisory Board Members are:

Mr. Afonso Manoel de Figueiredo, a geologist with over 50 years of international and Brazilian experience and former Regional Exploration Manager for BP Minerals Guaporé Project which discovered the Cabaçal copper-gold deposit;

Mr Grant "Rocky" Osborne, a geologist with over 40 years of international and Brazilian experience and the former Underground-Mine and Exploration geologist with BP Minerals' Cabaçal project;

Mr Mike Ounpuu, a Geological Engineer with over 40 years of industry leading experience and is considered an expert at base and precious metal flotation and processing.

Dr Phillip Mackey, a metallurgist and with over 50 years of industry leading experience an expert in his field and an author of numerous technical papers;

Mr Gilson Teixeira, a geologist with over 40 years of experience and formerly the Chief Geologist of the Cabaçal Mine with BP Minerals until its closure by Rio Tinto; and

Dr John Waghorn, A geologist with 54 years of international experience including working for Billiton in Brazil, southern Africa and Europe and Rio Tinto in South America.

The members of the Advisory Board present to the Company a suite of Brazilian and or international, technical knowledge and experience, combined with actual operational experience of the former Cabaçal Gold mine and regional exploration operations by BP Minerals and Rio Tinto.

Mr Gilbert Clark, Executive Chairman states "We are very pleased that such distinguished Brazilian and international industry professionals have agreed to join our Advisory Board and provide advice to our Executive team and Board of Directors on the future of the Cabaçal project. To successfully develop our camp scale Cabaçal Cu-Au project, experienced hands will be needed, and the Advisory Board having either worked extensively in Brazil, on the Cabaçal project itself or on similar large scale projects internationally will give a tremendous boost to our future success at Cabaçal."

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on developing the Cabaçal VMS Copper-Gold project in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project, the Mirante da Serra manganese project, and the Ariquemes tin portfolio in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

