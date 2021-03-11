Delta Till Survey Confirms the Source of Gold at Delta-1, Thunder Bay, Ontario

One new sample extends the dispersion trail with a 234 gold grain count of which 91% are pristine.

Four samples close the dispersion trail to the north confirming the source of gold is on the Delta-1 property.

KINGSTON, March 11, 2021 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCPINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce results from a till sampling survey at the Delta-1 Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Results from the survey indicate that the bedrock source of gold from the survey is located on the Delta-1 property.

As previously reported in a press release dated August 12, 2020, a preliminary till survey in the Eureka area of the Delta-1 property outlined a gold dispersion trail that pointed to a source of gold believed to coincide with a one-kilometre-long segment of the Shebandowan Shear Zone. The most recent gold in till survey completed by Delta in October 2020, confirms that the source of gold from that dispersion trail is located on the Delta-1 property.

During the preliminary survey, carried out during the summer of 2020, gold grains were recovered from every till sample with eight samples returning between 41 and 457 gold grains (on a normalized 10kg fraction-size sample). With pristine grains accounting for 78% to 99% of the total gold grains. The pristine character of the gold grains indicates that there has been very little transport and hence these samples are interpreted to be proximal to a bedrock source for the gold. One sample from the October 2020 survey extends the dispersion trail to the east by approximately 250m with a count of 234 gold grains with 91% pristine grains (on a normalized 10kg fraction-size sample).

In addition, four till samples from the October 2020 till survey were collected at the northern property limit, north of the Eureka Gold Occurrence and north of the gold dispersion trail (see attached map). Those four samples returned exceptionally low gold grain counts ranging from one to six, thus closing the gold dispersion trail onto the Delta-1 property and confirming that the source of gold grains from the gold dispersion trail originates from the Delta-1 property. These results further support the Shebandowan Structure as a target, immediately south of or underneath the Trans-Canada highway.

Delta has already secured the encroachment permit that allows us to drill adjacent to and underneath the Trans- Canada Highway. The permit is valid until November 2021 however, Delta is currently planning to begin drilling this target as soon as a drill becomes available.

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows:

"All the geological evidence we have collected so far at the Eureka Gold occurrence at Delta-1 point to the Shebandowan Shear Zone north from our 2019 drilling program and now our till survey confirms the source to be on the Delta ground. This has developed into a truly fantastic target for Delta and we are enthusiastically looking forward to drilling this target."

The Delta-1 property is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 17km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone which also hosts the low-grade - high-tonnage Moss Lake gold deposit (Wesdome; WDO:TSX), 50 km to the west.

Compilation map of the Eureka area of the Delta-1 property, Thunder Bay, Ontario. Showing the extensive alteration and gold halo, and till samples from Deltas Summer and Fall 2020 programs pointing to the Trans-Canada Highway Target.

Sampling and Analytical Protocol

Till Sample Sites were selected based on availability of material and ease of access. Sample acquisition was facilitated by Excavator acquiring the most effective till horizon at or near bedrock interface (down-ice basal lodgement horizon of the oldest till deposit). Sample size varied between 11.6 and 22.5 kg. Samples were collected in new plastic pails, sealed, and shipped for analysis.

Till samples were analyzed by IOS Services Geoscientifiques of Chicoutimi, Quebec using the fully automated scanning electron microscope counting protocol Advanced Recovery Technology for Gold (ARTGold), an exclusive technology for the recovery of gold grains in till. ARTPhot procedure includes sieving (<1mm), concentration with fluidized bed, manual sorting for gold grain >50 microns, automated optical sorting for 20-50 micron and SEM validation of the grains.

All gold grains were extracted from the till samples, confirmed with a chemical analysis of each grain, their sizes were measured, and each grain was classified by image analysis as "pristine", "modified" or "reshaped" to estimate the distance the gold grains were transported from their original bedrock source with pristine grains being the closest from the bedrock source.

QA/QC of the gold grain analysis is performed on 10% of the samples by reanalyzing fluidized rejects of the samples.

Qualified Person

Andre C. Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. President and CEO of Delta Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Persons as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release. Mr. Tessier has reviewed the drill core and the analytical results described herein.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2, 170 km2 in the "red-hot" Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 35M shares outstanding has a fully funded exploration for 2021 and in addition, is set to receive $1.3M in scaled payments, before September 2021, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

