Sonoro Demonstrates 200-Meter-Long High-Grade Gold Zone at Buena Suerte

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2021 - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) ("Sonoro" or the "Company") is pleased to report the latest assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Company's Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The new results reflect 32 drill holes, totaling 2,830 meters and highlight the following:



Confirmation of a 200-meter-long, high-grade zone in the northwest extension of Buena Suerte

High-grade intercepts at the northern extension of Buena Suerte including SCR-186 which intercepted 24.39 meters averaging 1.206 g/t Au, including 13.72 meters averaging 1.853 g/t Au

Further confirmation of continuous mineralization at the two kilometer long El Rinc?n - Veta de Oro - Abejas vein and stockwork gold mineralized zone.

Further extension to the new Bellotoso gold mineralized zone through step-out drilling.

Kenneth MacLeod, President & CEO of Sonoro, commented: "The current phase of the drill program is focused on expanding mineralized zones and upgrading the resource classification at the four main zones that Micon International will assess in the updated 43-101 technical report currently being prepared. At the same time, drilling is also addressing the potential pit optimization that might be achieved by combining the conceptual Japoneses and Buena Suerte open pits into one larger pit. The 43-101 technical report will incorporate all the drilling conducted to the end of March 2021 and is anticipated to be completed early in the third quarter of 2021."



John Darch, Chairman of Sonoro, also noted: "The continued expansion of the Buena Suerte Gold Zone and the positive drilling results at El Rinc?n and the newly identified Bellotoso zone brings us closer to our goal of developing a major bulk-tonnage, oxide gold resource with the potential to provide a source of production and revenue in the years to come. At the same time drilling at the Japoneses zone is making an essential contribution to the project's conceptual plan, to be addressed in a 2021 PEA, to develop a heap leach mine operation having an initial capacity of up to 20,000 tonnes per day."

Buena Suerte shows a 200-meter-long High-grade Zone in the Northwest Extension

Drilling at the northern extension of Buena Suerte demonstrated a 200-meter-long high-grade ore zone, suggesting the presence of an ore shoot, in the vicinity of holes SCR-109, SCR-186, SCR-148 and SCR-098. Hole SCR-186 is approximately 50-meters north of SCR-109 which, as previously reported, intercepted 45.72 meters averaging 0.97 g/t Au starting at three-meters below surface, including a high-grade section of 15.24 meters averaging 2.101 g/t Au.

Assay highlights include:

SCR-186 intercepted 24.39 m averaging 1.206 g/t Au, including 13.72 m averaging 1.853 g/t Au.

SCR-187 intercepted 9.14 m averaging 0.522 g/t Au and 21.9 g/t Ag.

SCR-191 intercepted 16.77 m averaging 0.451 g/t Au and 3.04 m averaging 0.409 g/t Au.

SCR-194 intercepted 9.14 m averaging 0.466 g/t Au and 27.3 g/t Ag.

Drill hole SCR-195, the most northwesterly hole drilled to date at Buena Suerte, intercepted 6.09 meters averaging 0.466 g/t Au beginning at three-meters from surface. The drill hole is a 50-meter step-out from previous drilling and additional drilling is planned to test further continuity of the northwest extension.

Japoneses Zone Drilling

At Japoneses, drilling has identified numerous mineralized intersections along the full extent of the zone's western boundary where future pit optimization may be achieved between the potential convergence of the conceptual Japoneses and Buena Suerte open pits.

Assay highlights include:

SCR-198 intercepted 19.81 m averaging 0.465 g/t Au from surface.

SCR-197 intercepted 7.62 m averaging 0.513 g/t Au from 9.14 meters.

SCR 188 intercepted 6.10 m averaging 0.560 g/t Au from surface.



Most notably, drill hole SCR-198 intercepted 19.81 meters averaging 0.465 g/t Au from surface, while approximately 50 meters to the south, drill hole SCR-197 intercepted 7.62 meters averaging 0.513 g/t Au from 9.14 meters below surface. Numerous additional RC drill holes have been completed along the western flank of Japoneses and pending assay results are expected to contribute further to the mineralization of the zone.

Mel Herdrick, VP of Exploration, commented, "Our drilling to define the 500-meter-long west side of Japoneses ridge is an important component of the upcoming PEA, as the most recent results increase the potential that we may combine the conceptual Japoneses and Buena Suerte pits into a single pit. It is very encouraging that drilling identified a 200-meter-long high-grade ore zone at the northern extension of Buena Suerte, while also expanding the size of the mineralized gold zones at Veta de Oro, El Rincon and Bellotoso zones."

El Rinc?n, Veta De Oro, Bellotoso, and Gloria Exploration Drilling

The El Rinc?n vein area was further tested with two RC drill holes. Drill hole SCR-174 cut an approximately 70-meter section of anomalous gold beginning at surface, where a 10.67-meter intercept averaging 0.308 g/t Au was cut between 45.72 meters to 56.39 meters. Drill hole SCR-175 cut a similarly broad anomalous interval and, beginning at 3 meters, intercepted 3.05 meters averaging 0.836 g/t Au. The drill holes are the furthest northwest step outs in the Rincon zone and are within the vein trend which remains open to the northwest following outcropping quartz veins.

At Veta de Oro, drill hole SCD-045 intercepted 5.1 meters averaging 0.367 g/t Au and 4.5 meters averaging 0.327 g/t Au. SCD-045 was completed to test the vein's northwest extension along trend towards the El Rincon vein zone and is situated 250 meters southeast of drill hole SCD-021 at the El Rincon zone which intercepted 21 meters averaging 1.13 g/t AuEq. SCD-045 is a substantial step out, further confirming the continuity of the mineralization at the El Rinc?n - Veta de Oro - Abejas Zone. Sonoro's geological team will be reviewing in detail the data set regarding vein characteristics, mineralogy, and metal zonation in relation to Cerro Caliche's evolving low sulfidation epithermal model, to determine the best sections for future drilling of this promising area.

The Bellotoso vein zone drilling consisted of four core drill holes and two RC holes. The best interval from these holes is from core hole SCD-044 which intercepted 10.5 meters averaging 0.86 g/t AuEq. The other 3 core holes are located in the far northwest part of the Bellotoso vein trend and include SCD-047 which is a step-out to a secondary parallel vein zone. The Bellotoso strike is parallel to El Rincon and is separated in part by a rhyolitic dike that appears to be source of the gold bearing fluids that mineralized the local area.

At Gloria, five exploration holes were drilled approximately 500 meters northwest of Buena Suerte, in an area with historical artisanal gold workings. Drill hole SCR-179 intercepted 7.62 meters averaging 0.182 g/t Au and SCR-181 intercepted 1.52 meters averaging 1.47 g/t Au. The remaining holes contained minor intervals with low gold content without any significant gold bearing zones. The Gloria zone will be further assessed to determine its prospectively further to the northwest, where previous drilling demonstrated more consistent mineralization.

The low-grade intercepts indicate drilling cut deeper than the 'ideal' low sulfidation epithermal boiling zone. This observation is supported by low gold to silver ratios with low silver content as illustrated by the only anomalous interval from drill hole SCR-181 (from 22.86 to 24.38 meters) of 1.47 g/t Au and 0.15 g/t Ag illustrates. This mineralization is typical of deeper intersections at or just below the base of epithermal vein boiling zone.

Assay Results from Reverse Circulation Drilling

Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 Au g/t Hole

Target





From To Interval Au Ag AuEq Meters g/t g/t g/t SCR-174

EL RINCON

24.38 38.10 13.72 0.230 5.60 0.310 and 45.72 56.39 10.67 0.308 2.50 0.343 and 67.06 77.72 10.66 0.237 1.90 0.264 and 83.82 89.92 6.10 0.209 0.80 0.221 SCR-175

EL RINCON

3.05 6.10 3.05 0.836 1.50 0.857 and 12.19 16.76 4.57 0.198 0.90 0.211 SCR-179 GLORIA 13.72 21.34 7.62 0.182 1.40 0.202 SCR-181 GLORIA 22.86 24.38 1.52 1.470 0.15 1.472 SCR-182

EL BELLOTOSO

45.72 53.34 7.62 0.190 2.10 0.220 and 56.39 64.01 7.62 0.302 1.20 0.319 and 73.15 76.20 3.05 0.177 3.90 0.233 and 83.82 92.96 9.14 0.339 0.50 0.347 SCR-183

EL BELLOTOSO

16.76 21.34 4.58 0.266 2.50 0.302 and 28.96 45.72 16.76 0.264 1.00 0.278 SCR-184 BUENA SUERTE 79.25 97.54 18.29 0.357 0.70 0.367 SCR-186

BUENA SUERTE

18.29 21.34 3.05 0.217 0.70 0.227 and 25.91 28.96 3.05 0.380 0.20 0.382 and 60.96 67.06 6.10 0.516 0.30 0.520 and 73.15 97.54 24.39 1.206 1.50 1.227 includes 73.15 86.87 13.72 1.853 1.10 1.868 SCR-187

BUENA SUERTE

32.00 39.62 7.62 0.481 4.90 0.551 and 94.49 103.63 9.14 0.522 21.90 0.835 SCR-188

JAPONESES

0.00 6.10 6.10 0.560 6.20 0.649 and 28.96 33.53 4.57 0.278 0.70 0.288 and 39.62 44.20 4.58 0.211 0.20 0.213 SCR-189

JAPONESES

4.57 12.19 7.62 0.322 3.40 0.371 and 16.76 22.86 6.10 0.314 0.80 0.325 and 56.39 59.44 3.05 0.285 0.20 0.287 SCR-190

JAPONESES

4.57 7.62 3.05 0.245 0.70 0.255 and 18.29 21.34 3.05 0.574 0.50 0.582 and 32.00 36.58 4.58 0.261 0.20 0.265 and 39.62 44.20 4.58 0.263 0.50 0.270 SCR-191

BUENA SUERTE

28.96 32.00 3.04 0.409 0.70 0.418 and 36.58 39.62 3.04 0.244 0.20 0.246 and 50.29 67.06 16.77 0.451 1.00 0.466 SCR-192 JAPONESES 3.05 33.53 30.48 0.350 2.60 0.387 SCR-193 BUENA SUERTE 19.81 27.43 7.62 0.448 1.10 0.463 SCR-194

BUENA SUERTE

and 64.01 73.15 9.14 0.466 27.30 0.856 and 77.72 83.82 6.10 0.267 1.90 0.294 SCR-195 BUENA SUERTE 3.05 9.14 6.09 0.466 1.70 0.491 Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 Au g/t Hole

Target

From To Interval Au Ag AuEq Meters g/t g/t g/t SCR-196

JAPONESES

0.00 12.19 12.19 0.308 2.70 0.347 and 22.86 35.05 12.19 0.378 1.50 0.399 and 41.15 71.63 30.48 0.290 3.40 0.338 SCR-197

JAPONESES

9.14 16.76 7.62 0.513 9.00 0.636 and 24.38 33.53 9.15 0.312 2.00 0.345 SCR-198

JAPONESES

0.00 19.81 19.81 0.465 5.00 0.538 and 24.38 38.10 13.72 0.284 2.00 0.308 SCR-199

JAPONESES

1.52 12.19 10.67 0.234 2.10 0.264 and 22.86 32.00 9.14 0.214 0.60 0.223 and 33.53 36.58 3.05 0.207 0.40 0.213 SCR-200 JAPONESES 3.05 19.81 16.76 0.447 2.00 0.478

Assay Results from Core Drilling

Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 Au g/t Hole

Target





From To Interval Au Ag AuEq Meters g/t g/t g/t SCD-044

EL BELLOTOSO

24.00 34.50 10.50 0.690 12.30 0.866 includes 24.00 25.00 1.0 2.325 41.10 2.912 and 52.40 53.45 1.05 1.412 2.90 1.453 and 56.25 57.60 1.35 2.913 10.40 3.062 SCD-045

VETA DE ORO

17.00 22.10 5.10 0.367 2.10 0.397 and 69.50 74.00 4.50 0.327 3.20 0.373 SCD-046

EL BELLOTOSO

41.50 45.00 3.50 0.293 1.30 0.311 and 75.45 78.50 3.05 2.257 2.30 2.290 includes 75.45 77.00 1.55 4.241 3.50 4.291 SCD-047 EL BELLOTOSO 6.00 9.00 3.00 0.306 0.80 0.317 SCD-048 EL BELLOTOSO 48.30 53.80 5.50 0.489 0.30 0.493

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below.

Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N) Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth SCR-174 El Rinc?n 536205 3366652 1420 109.73 -50 62 SCR-175 El Rinc?n 536155 3366708 1388 112.78 -45 52 SCR-176 Gloria 536401 3365550 1284 100.58 -45 234 SCR-177 Gloria 536307 3365580 1268 106.68 -45 261 SCR-178 Gloria 536467 3365559 1277 100.58 -45 247 SCR-179 Gloria 536349 3365649 1292 70.1 -45 234 SCR-180 Gloria 536241 3365613 1281 100.58 -45 268 Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N) Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth SCR-181 Gloria 535902 3365661 1231 100.58 -45 55 SCR-182 El Bellotoso 536657 3366543 1361 100.58 -45 35 SCR-183 El Bellotoso 536711 3366520 1356 100.58 -45 55 SCR-184 Buena Suerte 536468 3365282 1331 140.21 -45 242 SCR-185 El Qu?nce 536429 3364974 1380 100.58 -45 235 SCR-186 Buena Suerte 536465 3365298 1318 129.54 -45 268 SCR-187 Buena Suerte 536428 3364975 1380 103.63 -45 55 SCR-188 Japoneses 536761 3365010 1380 60.96 -45 235 SCR-189 Japoneses 536842 3365129 1357 100.58 -45 235 SCR-190 Japoneses 536789 3364994 1400 60.96 -45 235 SCR-191 Buena Suerte 536441 3365343 1278 91.44 -45 230 SCR-192 Japoneses 536876 3365001 1348 82.3 -45 235 SCR-193 Buena Suerte 536399 3365357 1269 51.82 -52 243 SCR-194 Buena Suerte 536472 3365215 1377 100.58 -45 235 SCR-195 Buena Suerte 536394 3365382 1252 60.96 -45 250 SCR-196 Japoneses 536630 3365258 1324 73.15 -45 235 SCR-197 Japoneses 536614 3365206 1324 48.77 -45 235 SCR-198 Japoneses 536597 3365232 1327 42.67 -45 235 SCR-199 Japoneses 536651 3365136 1333 41.15 -45 235 SCR-200 Japoneses 536658 3365113 1337 42.67 -45 235 SCD-044 El Bellotoso 536879 3366095 1419 101 -45 55 SCD-045 Veta de Oro 536532 3366186 1428 76.6 -45 205 SCD-046 El Bellotoso 536253 3366991 1403 122.2 -45 55 SCD-047 El Bellotoso 536663 3367015 1394 80.4 -45 55 SCD-048 El Bellotoso 536446 3366754 1412 115.4 -45 55

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected with an airstream cyclone and passed into a splitter that divides each sample into quarters. The quartered samples are then bagged and sealed with identification. The sample group has blanks, standards and duplicates inserted into the sample stream.

Bureau Veritas (BV) collects the samples and transports them directly to the preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, part of each sample is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization. About 200 grams are sent by BV to their Vancouver, Canada laboratory and dissolved in aqua regia for multi-element ICP analysis, including silver. Of these samples, 30 grams undergo fire assay in Hermosillo for gold by reducing the fire assay to a concentrated button of material that is dissolved in acids and the gold content determined by atomic absorption.

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Geologic Description

Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks.

Host rocks include Jurassic-Cretaceous meta-sedimentary rock units including argillite, shale, quartzite, limestone, quartz pebble conglomerate and andesite. Younger intrusive rock consisting of medium coarse-grained granodiorite-granite is present in the westerly parts of the concessions near the historic Cabeza Blanca Mine. It is apparent that veining cuts and pervasively alters the intrusive stock. Rhyolite occurs in irregular bodies distributed in higher elevations in the northerly part of the concession, including the Rincon area, where it occurs as flows, sills, dikes and rhyolite domes. Part of the rhyolite is mineralized and appears to be related to epithermal gold mineralization throughout the property.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of gold mineralization in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

