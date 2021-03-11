Oakley Ventures Inc. Announces the Acquisition of a Lithium Property in Clayton Valley

Vancouver, March 11, 2021 - Oakley Ventures Inc. (CSE: OAKY) (the "Company" or "Oakley") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a highly promising early stage lithium property located in Nevada's Clayton Valley. Known as the Deer Musk East, the property consists of 275 claims spanning a total of 5,500 acres and is located approximately five miles from Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium Project. Silver Peak is currently the only producing lithium mine in North America.

The claims were staked on behalf of the Company's wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, Oakley Ventures USA Corp., which was recently established for the purpose of holding title to the claims. In connection with the acquisition of Deer Musk East and the Company's intention to concentrate on the exploration and potential development of the property, Oakley intends to complete a name change to Ameriwest Lithium Corporation in order to better reflect the Company's operational focus.

"Over the past few months we have been searching extensively for high potential mineral projects across North America," commented Oakley's CEO, Glenn Collick. "We are extremely excited to now announce that we have staked mineral rights within arguably the most sought-after region for lithium exploration in North America. Clayton Valley is not only home to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, it is also home to recent nearby discoveries, and we believe that Deer Musk East is located within the same basin."

Private Placement

Oakley is also pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement for up to an aggregate of $5,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), pursuant to which the Company plans to issue up to an aggregate of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), at proposed subscription price of $0.50 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company, and with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a period of two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.75 per Warrant Share.

Finder's fees are expected to be payable in connection with the completion of the Private Placement in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") policies. The proceeds of the proposed Private Placement will be used for the Company's general corporate and working capital purposes

All Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units issued in connection with the completion of the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing, and the closing of the Private Placement is subject to the prior approval of the CSE.

Other Items

Additionally, Oakley announces the resignation of Mr. George Drazenovic as the CFO and a director of Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Drazenovic for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavours. Mr. Sam Eskandari will assume the position of Interim CFO, as the Company begins to search for a permanent replacement.

About Oakley Ventures Inc.

Oakley Ventures Inc. is a junior Canadian-based mining company with a focus on identifying and evaluating mineral resource projects for further exploration and future development, if warranted. The Company is currently focused on exploring the ESN Project located in White Pine County, Nevada, which Oakley has the sole and exclusive option to acquire, and the Koster Dam property located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Oakley has a 45% interest.

