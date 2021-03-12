Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold Corporation Vote FOR its Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Eldorado Gold Corporation

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 - QMX Gold Corp. (TSX-V: QMX) ("QMX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") have recommended that holders (the "QMX Shareholders") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") vote FOR the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado"). ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent proxy advisory firms who provide voting recommendations to institutional shareholders.



Pursuant to the Arrangement, each QMX Shareholder (other than Eldorado and any dissenting QMX Shareholders) will receive, in exchange for each Share held, (i) C$0.075 in cash and (ii) 0.01523 of an Eldorado common share (the "Consideration").

Favourable ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations

In reaching its conclusion, ISS noted:

"In light of the reasonable strategic rationale, significant premium, improvements in liquidity and certainty of value based on the mixed consideration offered to QMX Shareholders, and positive market reaction, shareholder approval of this resolution is warranted."

Glass Lewis' report cites Eldorado's previous key financing in QMX, the negotiation process which resulted in a higher price for QMX Shareholders and the strong premiums along with the mixed structure of cash and equity offered within the Consideration in recommending QMX Shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement.

The Meeting

The special meeting of QMX Shareholders (the "Meeting") to vote on the Arrangement is scheduled to be held in a virtual-only format on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1080.

The proxy voting deadline is 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on Friday, March 19, 2021.

The board of directors unanimously recommends that

Full details of the Arrangement are described in the Company's management information circular dated February 9, 2021 (the "Circular") and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.qmxgold.ca/special-meeting/. The Circular is also available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

How to Vote

Voting for Beneficial Shareholders

INTERNET: Go to www.proxyvote.com. Enter the 12-digit control number printed on the voting instruction form and follow the instructions on the screen.



Voting for Registered Shareholders

INTERNET: Go to www.voteproxyonline.com. Enter the 12-digit control number printed on the form of proxy and follow the instructions on the screen.



Shareholder Questions and Assistance

QMX Shareholders who have questions regarding the Arrangement or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the Company's proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll-Free), or 1-416-304-0211 (Outside North America), or by email to assistance@laurelhill.com.

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QMX". The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d'Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d'Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond Deposit and in the Bourlamaque Batholith. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility.

About Eldorado Gold Corporation

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. Eldorado has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnership with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

