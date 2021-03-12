Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Completion of US$205m Cobalt Stream Acquisition

LONDON, March 12, 2021 - Further to the announcement on 24 February 2021, Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company", the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of a 70% net interest in a stream on cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine in Canada from private equity sellers for cash consideration of US$205 million at closing and further contingent consideration of up to US$27 million (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition was financed through an oversubscribed equity placing and retail offer of ~US$66m, the previously announced profitable monetisation of a portion of the Group's Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. ("LIORC") investment, and the completion of the new US$180 million credit facility from a syndicate of leading Canadian banks, comprising Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"I am extremely pleased to announce the completion of the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream acquisition. This transaction is not only the largest in our Company's history, but it also marks the start of a fundamental transformation, as we reposition the business towards 21st century commodities and become an increasingly battery metals focused royalty and streaming company.

The transaction provides Anglo Pacific with significant exposure to a strategic mineral coupled with additional scale with which to undertake similar transactions to further expand our commodity exposure in high growth sectors. We have a US$20m funding commitment (subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions) with Incoa and a further US$70m of optionality within our business with Piauí, along with several prospective deals within our pipeline for similar commodities aligned to the battery storage and electric vehicle revolutions.

This is the ideal time to proactively redeploy capital from the iron ore sector and invest in cobalt. Since the start of 2021, the cobalt price has increased ~60% reaching two-year highs at US$24.95/lb1; and has increased ~4% since Anglo Pacific announced the acquisition, whilst the iron ore price has fallen ~4%. The increase has been driven by continued demand from the lithium-ion battery sector as electric vehicle sales reached record highs in 2020, with projected EV battery demand growth of 17% per annum forecast over the period to 2040.

Fundamentals of the cobalt market and future outlook for the commodity are firmly backed by the financial stimulus and policy frameworks adopted by western governments in order to aid the green revolution through emissions free transport, as well as the ambitious goals set out by individual automakers to become fully electric; most recently joined by Volvo and Jaguar.

Again, I would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support; this new cornerstone asset will help underpin Anglo Pacific's ability to deliver further growth and sustainable future returns for our shareholders."

Transaction Highlights:

A new cornerstone asset: Voisey's Bay is an established nickel-cobalt-copper mine, located in Canada, a well-established mining jurisdiction, and is an important operation of Vale Canada Ltd (a subsidiary of Vale S.A., one of the world's largest mining companies). It is a long-life operation, supporting the Group's sustainable, through-the-cycle cash flow generation.

Strong cobalt fundamentals: The long-term fundamentals of the cobalt market are expected to be very favourable and benefit from the accelerating trend toward the adoption of electric vehicles.

Repositioning to materials of the 21st century: 61% of the pro-forma royalty portfolio will be attributable to battery related materials and significantly reduces the Company's exposure to coal.

World class operation: Voisey's Bay is a world class nickel-cobalt-copper mine, positioned in the 2 nd lowest quartile of the industry cost curve and provides exposure to one of the largest sources of cobalt outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

lowest quartile of the industry cost curve and provides exposure to one of the largest sources of cobalt outside of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Environmental credentials: Within the industry, Voisey's Bay ranks amongst the lowest global emitters of CO 2 2 , supported by a leading sustainability and safety track record.

, supported by a leading sustainability and safety track record. Accretive transaction for Anglo Pacific's shareholders: The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive and to provide a platform for long term earnings growth, as Kestrel's contribution to the portfolio declines.

Stream details: Anglo Pacific is entitled to receive 22.82% 3 of all cobalt production from Voisey's Bay up until 7,600 tonnes of finished cobalt has been delivered, which then reduces the stream to an 11.41% 3 entitlement thereafter. Anglo Pacific will make ongoing payments equal to 18% of an industry cobalt reference price for each pound of cobalt delivered under the cobalt stream, until Anglo Pacific has recovered the US$300m original upfront amount paid for the stream (through accumulating credit from 82% of the cobalt reference price) through cobalt deliveries; thereafter, the ongoing payments will increase to 22% of the cobalt reference price.

Downside protection: The stream agreement provides that if mill throughput does not reach 85% of targeted levels by 31 December 2025, some or all of the original upfront amount may be refunded or the applicable cobalt stream percentages may be increased, providing downside protection.

About the Company

Anglo Pacific PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends

This Announcement is not intended to, and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to sell or issue or any solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire, any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction.

Any securities referred to herein have not been registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements

