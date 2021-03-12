EV Batteries Recycling Plant Feasibility Study Update

Montréal, March 12, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) (CNSX:SX.CN) is pleased to disclose that it has executed a definitive agreement with its new partner Innovation & Développement Manicouagan, or ID Manic. The agreement defines the mutual obligations and contributions of the partners related to the Electric Vehicle & domestic batteries recycling feasibility study being initiated with a total estimated and projected allocation of $600,000, of which $300,000 is expected to be contributed from the Company's funds on hand.

Environmental, regulatory permitting, international shipping and port access, and operations will be included in the study. The baseline engineering is expected to be completed no later than June 23, 2021.

Independent Metallurgical & Industrial Process Review and Environmental Permitting

The Company retained WSP Canada Inc. services to develop a work program that will precise its involvement in the areas of the environmental assessment of the proposed installations, the environmental permitting independent engineering, and the chemical review of St-Georges' patent-pending proprietary process it expects to use in the proposed EV batteries recycling plant.

WSP is one of the world's leading engineering professional services consulting firms, bringing together talented people from around the globe, providing management and consultancy services to the built and natural environment. It is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Additional Strategic Resources

The services of additional professional expert firms have also been retained to handle permitting, governmental relations, port operations, international trade, First Nations relations, and community communications. One of these firms is a consulting firm with extensive experience with the EV batteries industrial cycle. Their mandate encompasses representation to the different governments involved with the projects and potential interactions with international public and private partners, suppliers, and clients.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANÇOIS (FRANK) DUMAS

COO & DIRECTOR

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.