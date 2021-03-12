Sassy Receives Drill Permit for Gander North

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2021 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY) (FSE:4E7) (OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador to undertake an exploration program including diamond drilling on the recently optioned Gander North group of claims. Approximately eight drill holes will be completed during a Phase 1 reconnaissance program to commence this spring as soon as conditions allow.

Gander North is situated approximately 15 km northeast of New Found Gold's (TSXV: NFG) Keats Zone and is intersected by a major regional fault zone (GRUB Line). Notably, Gander North features high historic gold-in-till anomalies up to 2 g/t along its western and northern boundaries. These till anomalies are coincident with a series of magnetic lineament structures, yet no drilling has ever been carried out at this property.

Westmore Discovery

Sassy expects to release an update on its 100%-owned flagship Foremore Project in the Eskay Camp during the second half of March, including final 2020 drill results from the Westmore gold-silver discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corp.. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

