EnviroLeach Announces Participation in the Roth Capital Partners 33rd Annual Conference

VANCOUVER, March 12, 2021 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. ("EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) announces it will be presenting at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, Roth Capital's 3-day flagship, invitation-only investor conference, taking place virtually March 15th to 17th.

On Wednesday, March 17th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM EST Duane Nelson, EnvrioLeach President & CEO, will participate in a panel discussion entitled Electronics Recycling: Technology & Emerging Trends. The panel will include representatives from ERI Direct and Li-Cycle. The following public webcast link will allow attendees to tune into the discussion: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/panel23/2109609

Conference Website

For more information about this invitation-only conference, including agenda and webcast schedule, please visit: www.roth.com/oc2021virtual.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach is an emerging leader in cost-effective and environmentally sustainable technologies for the extraction of valuable metals from conventional gold ores and end-of-life printed circuit board assemblies. Using its proprietary and patented water-based, near-neutral pH treatment process, the EnviroLeach formula extracts metals from mineral concentrates and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives operating under ambient conditions. The unique ability to re-use the EnviroLeach formula results in a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to the current use of cyanide and smelters. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://EnviroLeach.com

About Roth Capital, LLC

Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("Roth" or "Roth Capital"), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth Capital Partners, please visit www.roth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

(604) 282-0601

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635128/EnviroLeach-Announces-Participation-in-the-Roth-Capital-Partners-33rd-Annual-Conference