Waraba Gold Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

14:54 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, March 12, 2021 - Waraba Gold Ltd. (CSE: WBGD) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Corporation is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (also known as the Deutsche Boerse AG) under the symbol, ZE0. The Corporation's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol, WBGD. The Frankfurt listing will increase the visibility of the Corporation amongst European investors and will make it easier for both institutional and retail investors across Europe to participate in the market for the Corporation's shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Waraba Gold Ltd.

Carl Esprey
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1 312 235 2605
Email: cesprey@warabagold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the assumption that the Frankfurt listing will increase the visibility of the Corporation among European investors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

The CSE nor its market regulator does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76984


