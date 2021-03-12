Nippon Temporarily Suspends Exploration Activities at Rocmec 1

Brossard (Quebec), March 12th, 2021 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), Nippon's Management and Board of Directors announces that while the company is pursuing various funding options, and in order to preserve cash on hand, it has been decided to temporarily suspend its exploration activities at Rocmec 1.

Over the past months Nippon conducted grassroots exploration to determine the existence, location, extent or quality of mineral resources at Rocmec 1. Additionally during that same period the company constructed 150m of adits / mining drifts and conducted geological surveying, drilling, sluice and shaking table testing, slusher / tugger-scraper digging, ore sampling, fire assays with gravimetry finish and spectral analysis.

'I am extremely proud of the work accomplished to date and confident the situation will be resolved in the very near future', states Jean-Yves Therien, Nippon's interim President and CEO.

Rocmec 1 project

The Rocmec 1 project is located in the Dasserat Township, Province of Québec on the shores of the Labyrinthe Lake. It is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of Rouyn-Noranda and is easily accessible from Route 117 and the frontier gravel road separating Quebec and Ontario and a secondary gravel road to the site. The property was acquired in October 2005, dewatering and rehabilitation of the mine commenced in January 2006. To date, Nippon Dragon has invested approximately $33,000,000 in rehabilitating the property, surface and underground infrastructure, diamond drilling, equipment and drifting. The property includes a 100m deep two compartment shaft, an 844m decline allowing access to five levels (50, 70, 90, 110 and 130 metres). On these levels a total of 1700 metres (drifts and cross-cut drifts) were driven. The Rocmec 1 mineralized bodies are well defined by diamond drill holes. The 2010 NI 43-101 report by SGS using a cut-off grade of 3 g/t Au reports Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 570,300 tonnes grading 6.52 g/t (119 500 oz.) and 1,512,400 tonnes Inferred at 7.4 g/t Au (359 600 oz.).

Goldminds Geoservices Inc. prepared a geological report on the Boucher structure stating an additional potential tonnage target (*) of 400Kt to 500Kt at a grade between 7 g/t to 15 g/t Au can be expected for metal content. The report is a complement to the existing NI43-101 compliant Technical Report on the Rocmec 1 property (SGS May 13th, 2010).

Click on the link to view the report http://www.nippondragon.com/images/Memo_Boucher2020_0407.pdf

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

Le présent communiqué est disponible en français site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing its exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

