S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - March 22, 2021

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED AcuityAds Holdings Inc.. (TSX:AT) Communication Services Interactive Media & Services ADDED Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF) Financials Investment Banking & Brokerage ADDED Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML) Energy Coal & Consumable Fuels ADDED Dye & Durham Limited (TSXL:DND) Information Technology Application Software ADDED Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX:EDR) Materials Silver ADDED goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) Financials Consumer Finance ADDED Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining ADDED NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE) Energy Coal & Consumable Fuels ADDED OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) Health Care Pharmaceuticals ADDED SunOpta Inc (TSX:SOY) Consumer Staples Packaged Foods & Meats ADDED Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining ADDED Village Farms International Inc. (TSX:VFF) Consumer Staples Agricultural Products ADDED Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT) Industrials Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks DELETED Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX:LUG) Materials Gold

