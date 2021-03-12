Menü Artikel
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

12.03.2021  |  CNW

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - March 22, 2021

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

AcuityAds Holdings Inc.. (TSX:AT)

Communication Services

Interactive Media & Services

ADDED

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF)

Financials

Investment Banking & Brokerage

ADDED

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML)

Energy

Coal & Consumable Fuels

ADDED

Dye & Durham Limited (TSXL:DND)

Information Technology

Application Software

ADDED

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX:EDR)

Materials

Silver

ADDED

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY)

Financials

Consumer Finance

ADDED

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)

Materials

Diversified Metals & Mining

ADDED

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE)

Energy

Coal & Consumable Fuels

ADDED

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

ADDED

SunOpta Inc (TSX:SOY)

Consumer Staples

Packaged Foods & Meats

ADDED

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ)

Materials

Diversified Metals & Mining

ADDED

Village Farms International Inc. (TSX:VFF)

Consumer Staples

Agricultural Products

ADDED

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT)

Industrials

Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

DELETED

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX:LUG)

Materials

Gold

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



Contact
S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com
