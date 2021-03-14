Menü Artikel
Alligator Energy Ltd: Half- Year Financial Report - 31 December 2020

14.03.2021  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - The principal activities of Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) are uranium and other energy minerals exploration.

In October 2020 Alligator completed the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia and commenced desktop studies focusing on mineral processing and exploration potential. In addition the Company continued to maintain its uranium projects in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province in good standing.

Following approval from Shareholders at an EGM held on 1 October 2020, Alligator completed the acquisition of the Samphire Uranium Project. The purchase consideration of 679,561,608 fully paid ordinary AGE shares was in-specie distributed to eligible Samphire shareholders. The Project acquisition represents a significant value step in the current market for both groups of shareholders and adds a further quality asset to Alligator's project portfolio.

On 16 December 2020, Alligator released the results of a Desktop Study on the processing and opportunities of the Blackbush deposit conducted by Inception Consulting Engineers (ICE). A concurrent exploration and targeting review was conducted in-house by AGE during the period and released to market at the same time.

Key results from Samphire Project desktop study and exploration review (Refer ASX announcement: 16 December 2020) including:

- Project is highly amenable to In-Situ Recovery (ISR) production with modern resin advances

- Proposal of updated testwork program by ANSTO for improved uranium extraction /processing flowsheet

- Scope for intermediate product potentially reducing capital costs

- Potential resource expansion and extensive targets for testing

- Identification of palaeochannel continuations from EM geophysics

To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6C243944



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:
Alligator Energy Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


Alligator Energy Ltd.

Alligator Energy Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1H4TE
AU000000AGE2
www.alligatorenergy.com.au
