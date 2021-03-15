TORONTO, March 15, 2021 - Aberdeen International Inc. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) is pleased to share an update regarding its recent acquisition, AES-100 Inc. (see press releases dated February 1, 2021, February 11, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 10, 2021).



Pinakin Patel, President of T2M Global, will lead a panel on fuel cells and batteries at the 2021 Port of the Future Virtual Conference organized by the University of Houston in Texas. Mr. Patel will discuss the vision for a multi-purpose energy station, built on the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) technology platform. The potential market for hydrogen energy storage at the ports is estimated to be over $40 billion per year in the US alone.

AES-100 Inc. has acquired exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to T2M Global's Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas. T2M Global is the world's leader in clean energy technology using hydrogen with zero carbon footprint and no greenhouse gas emissions.

The AES technology platform can also provide hydrogen to refuel port vehicles for cargo handling and can also refuel trucks to distribute the cargo to warehouses and other destinations. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell market size was valued at USD ~$1777 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD ~$5515.89 million by 2026. Mr. Patel will lead the conference with a focus on enhanced resiliency of microgrids at the ports using hydrogen energy storage and fuel cells.

The panel members include the world's largest stationary fuel cell (MW-class) manufacturer, promoters of hydrogen infrastructure, and workforce development for advanced energy technologies. Solutions discussed by this expert panel will apply to all ports in the US and globally.

The 2021 Port of the Future Conference will take place March 15-18. Mr. Patel will speak at the Panel: Fuel Cells and Batteries Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 2:10 PM - 3:10 PM. Time Zone: (UTC-06:00) Central Time (US & Canada).

