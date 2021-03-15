Northern Superior Commences 10,000 Meter Phase II Core Drill Program at Lac Surprise, Expanding the Falcon Gold Discovery: Probable Western Extension, Nelligan Gold Project

SUDBURY, March 15, 2021 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated a 10,000 meter ("m"), 20 to 25 hole core drill program (Phase II) on its 100% owned Lac Surprise gold property situated in one of Québec's more established and historic mining camps, Chapais-Chibougamau.

This Phase II program follows on the success of the Phase I core drill program, completed in the fall of 2020, with the important discovery of the Falcon Gold Zone associated with Target 1, one of four targets identified northeast part of the Lac Surprise property (Figure 1)(see Northern Superior press release, November 5 and December 22, 2020). This gold zone is believed to be the western extension of the neighboring IAMGold/ Vanstar's Nelligan gold deposit located approximately 2.4 kilometers ("km") to the east with an inferred resource* of 3.2 million ounces at 1.02 g/t Au.

Two discovery holes from Phase I drilling initially identified the Falcon Gold Zone (Figure 2). The first discovery hole, LCS20-13 intersected 1.07 g/t AuEq** over 35.5 meters ("m ") with a high-grade interval of 8.22 g/t AuEq over 2.6m. As a result, the Company adjusted the 2020 core drill program by extending hole LCS19-005 (originally drilled in 2019), to test the hypothesis that the gold-bearing intersection associated with LCS20-13 extended further west onto the Lac Surprise property. By extending the orientation of the projected strike of the westward extension of the Nelligan Renard Gold Zone through the discovery intersection at LCS20-13, extending hole LCS19-005 intersected the zone and recorded an even higher grade gold intersection of 1.55g/t AuEq over 44.9m, including 3.82g/t AuEq over 15m. The two discovery holes have defined a strike length of this zone of 200m that is open towards the property boundary and also to the west.

CEO Comment

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are truly excited to have begun the Phase 2 drill program at Lac Surprise with a robust 10,000 meter program at over 2X the size of our initial Phase 1 program. The first 5,000 meters will focus on our compelling new discovery, the Falcon Zone, where we see strong potential to increase the strike of this discovery from its current 200m to close to 1KM within the first 5,000 meters of drilling. The following 5,000 meters of the program will be highlighted by drilling on our Target 3, consisting of 3 large, proposed alteration zones (4.0 by 1.0km/ 2.0 by 2.0km/ 1.0 by 1.0km, Figure 3), located approximately 5km west of the Falcon Zone discovery and has a very similar geophysical signature to both the Nelligan deposit and our Falcon Zone discovery. Over the past year, we have significantly increased our geologic understanding of Lac Surprise and with a large 15,178.5ha property, a significant and new discovery at the Falcon Zone and large targets with similar geophysical features we are excited to further unlock its impressive potential."

Phase II Drill Objectives

The purpose of this program is threefold and will be completed over two stages:

Stage 1 will consist of approximately 5,000m of core drilling (15 holes: Figure 2), designed to better define the dimensions of the Falcon Gold Zone.

1. Currently, the strike length the Falcon Zone has been defined over a minimum of strike of 200m. The Épervier Gold System (Figure 2) which has already been traced over a strike of close to 1km appears to run parallel to the Falcon Zone and the 2 zones appear to be related. Thus, we see immediate potential to extend the strike of the Falcon Zone to both the East and West over a minimum of 1km with the 15 holes planned in Phase II.

2. The Falcon Zone also remains open at depth with the current deepest intersection of the Falcon Zone at a true vertical depth of 200- 210m, the neighboring Nelligan deposit has intersected gold bearing zones to a maximum depth of 500m and remains open at depth, the Phase 2 program will also test the depth extent of the Falcon Zone discovery.

Stage 2 will consist of approximately 5,000m or 12 to 13 holes to:

1. Test Target 3, a very compelling target that was not tested during Phase I drilling due to rig availability and time constraints. Research on this target, including additional geophysical modelling and a more thorough review of regional historic work, has dramatically increased the size and scope of this opportunity. Recent geophysical inversion modeling suggests the presence of an intrusion (potential heat source) with characteristics similar to those defined within the Nelligan gold deposit, 7km to the east, and those that also led the discovery of the Falcon Gold Zone in, Target Area 1, including:

A large, deeply rooted intrusion;

Associated with 60° faults; and

Associated large areas magnetic lows suggesting areas of silicification and alteration leading to magnetic destruction. There are three such large areas identified to the southeast (~4.0 x 1.0kms), northeast (~2.0 x 2.0kms) and northwest (~1.0km x 1.0km) of the proposed intrusion. All lie within the boundaries of the Lac Surprise property (Figure 3).

2. Test an area southwest of Target Area 3 where two prominent deformation zones converge (Remick and Doda: the "Confluence Area"). This area contains a prominent gold grain dispersal train (maximum 49 gold grains, 10kg till sample) the head of which has never been tested by core drilling. A 10kg stream sediment sample just west and at the intersection of two faults yielded 107 gold grains. This area also has a gold showing with a grab sample that assayed 1.35g/t Au (Figure 4).

3. Additional meterage to circle back to the Falcon Zone to follow-up on assays received from Phase II, Stage I drilling.

* Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

** Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior's Primary Ontario and Québec Based Projects

The TPK property is located in northwestern Ontario and is large (20kms x 30kms), containing two regional scale mineralized systems. The first system is primarily gold bearing, stretching 35kms across the Big Dam and New Growth areas of the property. The Big Dam area contains the largest gold grain-in-till dispersal aprons in North America stretching 6kms by 11kms, with as many as 1262 gold grains most of which are pristine (92%). Embedded within this apron are numerous high-grade gold mineralized boulders assaying as high as 94 g/t gold. A discovery hole of 25.87 g/t gold over 13.45m has already been intersected. The second system within the Annex area of the property is defined by a gold grain-in-till dispersal corridor 3.5kms x 13.5kms wide with gold grain counts as high as 1263, mostly pristine in shape. Embedded within this corridor are boulders assaying as high as 727g/t gold, 111g/t silver and 4.05% copper.

A drill program for the Big Dam and Annex areas of the property has been developed and ready to be initiated as soon as First Nations concerns associated with COVID-19 are at an acceptable level. The program is fully funded with a budget of $3.7million. This property is 100% Northern Superior's and is operated under an Ealy Exploration Benefits Agreement with Neskantaga First Nation.

The Croteau Est property is located within the prolific Chapais- Chibougamou gold camp of Québec and is large (30kms x 15kms). The property has a 43-101 compliant gold resource defined and several gold showings discovered across the property. The resource is defined as consisting of 11.6 million tonnes, grade 1.7g/t gold, yielding 640,000 ounces of gold. Assays associated with this deposit includes intersections of: 11.06 g/t gold over 9.10m including 43.75 g/t gold over 2.00m, 61.24 g/t gold over 5.95 m including 705 g/t gold over 0.5 m, 7.50 g/t gold over 7.95m including 56.40 g/t gold over 1.00m, 1.99 g/t gold over 34.65m including 9.46 g/t gold over 2m). The resource is defined from only 64, shallow holes most of which are only 350m deep. The system is open along strike in both directions and at depth. A core drill program and budget has been set for this project to expand the resource and test several of the showings.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1. Drill target areas defined for the 2020 Phase I Lac Surprise drill program. Target 1 lies just 1.2kms west of the proposed western extension of the Nelligan gold project highlighted in this diagram by the "Renard Gold Zone."

Figure 2. Location of the two discovery holes that define the newly discovered Falcon Gold Zone, LCS20-13 and LCS19-005 extension. The black south to north drill traces depicted on the diagram are associated with the 2019 and 2020 Phase I drill program that led to the discovery of the Épervier gold system, a system that strikes west across Target Area 1 for a distance of 900m. The red south to north drill traces are holes planed for the first stage of the 2021 Phase 2 drill program.

Figure 3. Target Area 3, surface expression. Note the three deep blue areas representing the large areas of potential alteration zones in addition to the large intrusive complex (potential heat source) and structural environment.

Figure 4. Phase II drilling will also test the area at the confluence of the Remick and Doda deformation corridors, where a strong gold grain-in till anomaly occurs, the head of which has never been tested. The Surprise 1 gold showing also occurs in this area that yielded a grab sample that assayed 1.35 g/t gold. Just west at the intersection of two faults a stream sediment sample yielded 107 gold grains, 10kg sample.

