Luminex Announces Commencement of Drilling at Two Copper Focused Properties

Cascas - Luminex initiates 3,000 metre program focusing on the Shakai copper porphyry target

Tarqui - BHP initiates 2,000 metre program focusing on a copper porphyry target

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2021 - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce the commencement of two separate initial drill programs at Luminex's Cascas and Tarqui projects in Ecuador. Luminex will execute the Cascas drill program and BHP will operate the Tarqui program.

Marshall Koval, Luminex CEO and Director, commented: "We are excited about the discovery potential of these two large, undrilled porphyry copper targets within this emerging copper belt. Both of our projects are on the same trend as the recently opened Mirador copper-gold mine, as well as the Warintza and Porvenir copper projects."

Luminex is drilling at its 100% owned Cascas property under the Government of Ecuador's Scout Drilling regime. The initial 3,000 metre program will test the Shakai target (Figure 1), which has been defined by:

Coincident copper and molybdenum anomalies in soil samples when contoured at 400ppm copper and 20ppm molybdenum respectively. These irregular anomalies cover an area of approximately 1.5km in diameter and are part of the larger 7km long soil copper and molybdenum anomaly at Cascas;

A ZTEM geophysics anomaly within the soil anomaly of <100 ohm-m starting at 300 metres depth; and

Outcropping copper mineralization in porphyry intrusive phases, alteration and quartz vein stock-working, consistent with a porphyry copper centre. Mapping is continuing around Shakai.

The initial drill hole will test the central area of the anomaly. The Shakai target is flanked to the northwest and southeast by additional copper and molybdenum anomalies and a large, conductive body (defined by ZTEM geophysics) starting at approximately 1,100m depth to the southwest.

Separately, BHP has commenced a program at Luminex's Tarqui project. BHP is earning an initial 51% ownership stake by spending US$25 million on the project and paying Luminex US$2.4 million of cash payments between 2019 and 2023.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc and Anglo American respectively.

