Plateau Energy Metals Discloses Notices

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. ("Plateau" or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU | OTCQB:PLUUF) states that Plateau and certain of its officers have each received a letter (the "Notice") from staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC" or the "Commission") that it is contemplating commencing proceedings before the Commission to consider whether they engaged in conduct that warrants the Commission making an Order against them.



The Notice relates to the Company's public disclosure in 2019 regarding the status of the Company's title to 32 mineral concessions in Peru and whether the Company sufficiently met its continuous disclosure obligations, associated filings, and related activities. The 32 mineral concessions at issue were the subject of the Company's March 2, 2021 news release.

The Notice invites Plateau and the officers to respond to the Notice before OSC staff makes a decision whether to take any action. Plateau is of the view that the Company and its officers complied with all of their disclosure obligations, and intends to respond to and cooperate with OSC staff.

The acquisition transaction previously announced February 9, 2021, continues in accordance with the timeline outlined in the press release dated March 10, 2021.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

Cautionary Note Regarding Concessions

Thirty-two of the Company's concession are currently subject to Administrative and Judicial processes (together, the "Processes") in Peru to overturn resolutions issued by the Institute of Geology Mining and Metallurgy ("INGEMMET") and the Mining Council of the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") in February 2019 and July 2019, respectively, which declared Macusani's title to the 32 of the concessions invalid due to alleged late receipt of the annual validity payment. The Company was successful in obtaining injunctive relief for the 32 concessions in a Court in Lima. The grant of the Precautionary Measure (Medida Cautelar) restores the title, rights and validity of those 32 concessions to Macusani within INGEMMET until a final decision is obtained in at the last stage of the judicial process. A date for a decision in the judiciary has not yet been set. If the Company does not obtain a successful resolution of Processes, Macusani's title to the concessions could be revoked.