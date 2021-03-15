Silverton Metals Announces Appointment of Former AngloGold Ashanti Executive to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, March 15, 2021 - Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) ("Silverton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gordon Wylie to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Wylie is a geologist and mining executive with over 40 years' experience in precious metal exploration and mining. Between 1997 and 2005 Mr. Wylie was the executive officer responsible for the global exploration program at the major precious metal miner, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. He was the driving force behind the company's New Frontiers Strategy moving exploration into highly prospective, poorly explored higher risk regions. Since leaving AngloGold Ashanti, Mr. Wylie has served on the boards of companies listed on the LSE, TSX, AIM and Stockholm exchanges, he is currently Senior Independent Director of London AIM listed Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wylie has a Bachelor of Science degree with Honours in geology from University of Glasgow, a Post Graduate Diploma in mining engineering from University of the Witwatersrand and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa.

Mr. John Theobald, President & CEO of Silverton comments "I am delighted to welcome such a high calibre professional as Mr. Wylie to the Board of Directors, his experience, advice and oversight will be invaluable in helping to shape our strategy going forward".

About Silverton Metals Corp

Silverton Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico - Penasco Quemado in Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit and Pluto, in Durango. Silverton acquired these assets from Silver One Resources, one of the company's largest shareholder. Silverton management and board have extensive experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver-rich projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silverton cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silverton's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silverton's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silverton undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

