Universal Copper Engages Matador Capital Markets Corp. for DTC Eligibility in the United States

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2021 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FRA:3TA1)(OTC PINK:ECMXF) is pleased to announce it has signed DTC Corporate Eligibility and consulting Services Agreement with Matador Capital Markets Corp. ("Matador") of St Petersburg Florida.

Matador will immediately make an application to Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. ("DTC") for the Company's common shares traded on the OTC Market to be cleared and settled electronically in the United States. The Company has paid a fee to Matador to facilitate the application.

Depository Trust Company is a New York based entity which performs the functions of a Central Securities Depository as part of the US National Market System and is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly traded companies.

Clive Massey, Universal Copper's CEO, stated: "We are incredibly pleased to submit an application for DTC eligibility to simplify the trading of Universal's stock in the United States. Once the Company obtains DTC eligibility our stock can be effectively settled electronically which will accelerate trades and the exchange of stock for our United States shareholders."

Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and the full depth of book with Real-Time Level 2 Quotes on OTC Markets for Universal under symbol ECMXF at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance, and efficient public company management. Universal's current focus is on advancing the Poplar Copper Project, one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia with a historic 43-101 resource.

