Verde Receives $1.4 Million Through Warrant Exercise and Provides Corporate Update

BELO HORIZONTE, March 15, 2021 - Verde Agritech Plc (TSX: "NPK") (OTCQB: "AMHPF") ("Verde" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received net proceeds of $1,410,057 from the exercise of 1,410,057 Warrants issued pursuant to the private placement completed on March 12, 2019 (the "Warrants") from a total of sixteen investors. Of these, three were Company insiders.

The Warrants were part of a fundraising exercise that raised $1,692,068. On that occasion, Mr Cristiano Veloso, Verde's President & CEO, was the lead investor, which gave greater comfort to many of the subscribers. That offering was made available to any accredited investor who wished to participate and was completed without broker involvement or fees, despite the market challenges of that period.

The Warrants' expiry was on March 12, 2021 and its exercise price was $1.00 per share.

The insider investors who exercised their Warrants were Mr Cristiano Veloso ($456,208), Mr Felipe Paolucci ($83,333) and Mr Michael St Aldwyn ($41,666).

"The Warrants exercise by all investors demonstrates the continued support of the Company's shareholders, recognizing the vision and long-term value that Verde is creating. Recent sales results, disclosed on March 01, 2021, showing a 103% growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("FY 2020") compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, are an indication of this positive and accelerating market success", said Mr Cristiano Veloso, Verde's founder, President & CEO.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Warrants exercised to advance its growth strategy, including CAPEX for the development of its mining and processing facilities and general working cashflow purposes.

Audited financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2020") and FY 2020 will be reported and filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2021.

CORPORATE UPDATE

Verde's Board of Directors has developed a long-term incentive plan in order to ensure that the Company continues to attract and retain professional talent. This has been particularly relevant in view of the fast-growing pace of the Company, which means that the new employees are more efficiently onboarded thanks to the experience and vision shared by their senior peers. This strategy has abundant parallels in technology companies and other sectors where fast scaling of operations is essential for market success.

Seeing that Verde has only two C-level executives and no vice president, Mr Veloso and Mr Paolucci assume different tasks and responsibilities, therefore their continued engagement plays a vital role in its management and growth.

Mr Veloso has been issued with 750,000 Stock Options with an exercise price of $1.22 that, in compliance with the Company's stock option plan, was based on the 5-day average market closing price to March 5th, 2021, date when the options were granted by the Board. He has voluntarily committed to the Board that if the options are exercised when the share price is trading under C$6.45 (the highest price ever achieved in a private placement made by Verde), the shares will be held in escrow until such value is reached.

Mr Paolucci and Mr Veloso were issued with 100,000 and 399,000 shares respectively. Those shares will be held in escrow and can only be released under the following conditions: 50% to be released when the shares of the Company trade above $6.45 for 10 consecutive days; 50% to be released when the Company's sales grow approximately 10 times the 2020 total, reaching R$300,000,000 with a minimum of annual audited EBITDA of R$50,000,000.

No future compensation will be settled by the issuance of shares and the Board of Directors has no intention to request such permission from shareholders as had to be the case in the last 4 years.

For 2020, Mr Veloso was paid a bonus of $550,990 for hitting the Company's targets of growth and sales for the period. He reinvested all his bonus in the Company through the exercise of stock options and warrants. For 2021, Mr Veloso's bonus will be a sliding scale with a maximum of $420,000 if the Company achieves a 115% growth in its EBITDA (before non-cash events) and a minimum of $210,000 if the Company achieves a 45% growth. The EBITDA will be calculated considering the cost of the bonus.

The golden age of potash prices saw the company's share price reach $10 in 2011. In the dark days when potash prices traded as low as a fifth of previous prices, Mr Veloso remained committed to the Company. Over this period, in order to preserve the Company's dwindling cash reserves, Mr Veloso agreed to forego any cash payment and to be compensated exclusively in shares. Since the Company's incorporation in 2005, Mr Veloso has never sold a single Company share and since 2017 has reinvested all the money paid as salaries and bonus into the Company, as well as investing over $1 million in new financing.

As importantly, in 2014, it was thanks to Mr Veloso's vision that the Company decided to focus on developing a novel fertilizer that could be produced with a low capex and in a scalable fashion. This strategy has allowed the company to become profitable with minimal shareholder dilution since the Company was incorporated, a policy that still underpins its strategy.

"I thank our loyal shareholders who trusted we could turn the Company around in a time of great uncertainty. Without their support we wouldn't have succeeded when other development potash companies were struggling. Thanks to them we have become the only new entrant to succeed in bringing a new potash mine into production. I also welcome all new shareholders who are joining us in fulfilling our purpose to improve the health of the planet and humanity. We will continue to do our utmost to grow the sales and profitability of the Company", declared Mr Veloso.

INVESTORS NEWSLETTER

Q4 AND FY 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (4:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time), to discuss Q4 and FY 2020 results and provide an update.

The Company's third quarter financial statements and related notes for the period ended on September 30, 2020 are available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.investor.verde.ag/.



About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil's largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

