Westminster Resources Ltd. Appoints Country Manager for Chilean Operations

Vancouver, March 15, 2021 - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (FSE: 08W3) ("WMR" or "Westminster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Peri as Country Manager for Chilean operations. Mr. Peri was most recently head of generative and exploration operations in Chile for Sumitomo Metal Mining from 2011 - 2020. He is a professional geologist with thirty-five years' experience. Prior to his tenure with Sumitomo, Mr. Peri held senior management positions with major mining companies in Latin America including Vale, Phelps Dodge, and Cyprus Amax where he was responsible for the evaluation of projects including Antucoya, Refugio, Chimborazo and Altimira.

Jason Cubitt, Westminster's President and CEO commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Angelo to the team as we build a new base of operations in Chile. He will be responsible for coordinating the due diligence program at Mostazal and subsequent programs to evaluate and explore Westminster's project portfolio in both Chile and Peru."

