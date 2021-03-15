Fidelity Minerals Announces Initiating Red Cloud Coverage

Vancouver, March 15th, 2021 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") announces the initiation of coverage by Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together "Red Cloud"). The initiating coverage can be found at the link below;

https://www.redcloudfs.com/fidelity-minerals-corp-tsxvfmn-becoming-perus-premier-project-generator/

Fidelity Minerals recently participated and presented at the Red Cloud 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. A copy of the presentation has been posted to the Fidelity website (https://www.fidelityminerals.com/), and a copy of the presentation replay can be found on the Red Cloud website (https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021-replays/).

Red Cloud Securities Inc.is registered as an Investment Dealer in all Canadian Provinces and Territories and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud Securities Inc.'s business is to connect mining companies with suitable investors.

The Company also announces that it has granted 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling and advancing a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.

Dean Pekeski

CEO, President and Director

Tel: +1.778.828.9724

Email: dean@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com

