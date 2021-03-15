Sable Appoints Osisko Nominee Francisco Quiroz as Director

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Francisco "Barry" Quiroz to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Quiroz has been appointed as the nominee of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd., ("OGR") in accordance with OGR's nomination rights under the Investment Agreement entered into between the Company and OGR on August 28, 2019.

Mr. Quiroz is currently the President of Sapuchi Minera, a subsidiary of Osisko Development Corp., which is developing the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. He has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and the mining industry having held senior positions at BHP Billiton Ltd., Fresnillo Plc, Hochschild Mining plc among other major and junior companies. He has worked as Country Manager and Vice President Exploration on a variety of programs, projects, and mining properties in North, Central and South America, Australia, China, and Mongolia. In those positions, he has overseen the design, management, and execution of numerous exploration programs in a wide variety of cultures. Mr. Quiroz holds a BSc in Geology from the Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua in Mexico and a MSc Economic Geology from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Barry has also previously served as a director on the boards of Austral Exploration and Axiom Gold and Silver Corp.

Ruben Padilla, Sable's President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to have Barry join the board of Sable. His extensive experience in the industry and in particular working in Latin America will be valuable to Sable as it undertakes its exploration plans in Mexico and Argentina."

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing its Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (109,055 ha) incorporating the Don Julio and El Fierro Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

Related link: sableresources.com

