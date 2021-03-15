Hycroft To Provide 2020 Annual Financial And Operating Results And 2021 Outlook

DENVER, March 15, 2021 - Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada, plans to provide financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 before market open. A conference call to discuss those results will also be held on March 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

Conference Call - March 24, 2021 / 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT)

To access the call, please dial:

Canada & US toll-free - 1-833-943-1683

Outside of Canada & US - 1-210-874-7692

Conference ID: 6575904

Please note that a recording of the call will be archived on our website at www.hycroftmining.com.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft Mine ranks among the top 20 largest primary gold deposits in the world and is the second largest in the United States.

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation