Cyprium Metals Ltd: Geophysical Survey Update at the Murchison Projects

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to update the progress of geophysical programmes in the Murchison Copper Project.Executive Director Barry Cahill commented "The geophysics surveys we have undertaken have utilised the latest technologies and are showing outstanding potential for further targets and indicators to extend the copper mineralisation.We look forward to undertaking further geophysical programmes and to drill test the anomalies that they provide us. We are continually encouraged with potential for further mineralisation at our Murchison Copper-Gold projects."Nanadie Well Aeromagnetic and Radiometric December 2020 surveyCyprium geological staff and specialist consultants have been analysing the aeromagnetic and radiometric data that has been collected by Thompson Aviation during December 2020.Nanadie Well aeromagnetic survey resultsNew total magnetic intensity data collected in the December 2020 survey details relationships between intrusive units hosting the Nanadie Well and Stark mineralisation that extends for 8km within Cyprium licenses, and the 13km section of adjacent Barrambie greenstone belt immediately to the east.The new 50m traverse lines survey is a substantial improvement on the existing 400m traverse line data flown for the government in 2000. Figure 4* outlines the level of detail available to assist Cyprium geologists in revising lithostructural interpretations of the Nanadie Well tenements to better inform targeting further copper-gold mineralisation in the Nanadie Well Project area.This new survey data will be used with geological mapping, drilling, downhole geophysical and surface geophysical / geochemical data to develop a 3D model outlining magnetic stratigraphy and magmatic igneous layers that appear to be associated with sulphide formation and copper mineralisation at Nanadie Well. The models will assist in targeting further mineralisation at the Nanadie Well prospect during 2021.Nanadie Well radiometric survey resultsThe aerial radiometric survey flown concurrently with the aeromagnetic survey in December 2020, identified low responses not dissimilar to those noted at Nanadie Well within the relatively unexplored Barrambie greenstone belt and may be indicative of further mafic/ultramafic intrusions. The radiometric lows will be mapped and will be taken into account for the design of further programmes, including drilling programmes to test the most promising targets.Eelya South detailed gravity surveyThe Eelya South detailed gravity survey was completed during the last quarter of 2020 to detect basement variations in lithology and alteration that could indicate mineralised systems, as detailed in Figure 6*.Nanadie Well downhole electromagnetic surveysTen drillholes as detailed in Table 2* were cased during the recent reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling campaigns that were surveyed in February and March 2021, with the results and interpretations expected by the end of April 2021. Should significant downhole conductors be identified, they will be drill tested by Cyprium and reported to the market when results are received.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7K5IV8V5





Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Cyprium Metals Ltd. T: +61 8 6169 3050 WWW: www.cypriummetals.com