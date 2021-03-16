Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner PureBiotic Air Provide Virginia State University Results on Biofilm and Pathogens Including COVID -19

Montreal, March 16, 2021 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" , "MN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp. (DBC) in conjunction with its US JV Partner, PureBiotic Air Inc.(PureBiotic), has received positive preliminary results from its ongoing research study with Virginia State University (VSU). The results include the successful production of the biofilm required to advance its research and testing of the PureBiotic HVAC Delivery System for the mitigation of COVID-19 and other contaminants.

CEO Martin Kepman stated, "The Team is pleased with the progress of the production of biofilm on various type surfaces that are found in all types of facilities and homes. This initial step should accelerate the required research and testing to document the ability of specific PureBiotics AIR Mist Solutions to deconstruct and remove these biofilm structures. It will create hostile environments that will reduce the risk of pathogenic bacteria and viruses, including the current pathogen of concern around the world, SARS-CoV-2 virus that is causing the COVID-19 pandemic. It should also be noted that biofilm is calculated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be responsible for some 80% of all infections and it is found on almost all surfaces, including your skin. The company's ultimate goal is to create a product for FDA certification."

STUDY SUMMARY: This initial portion of the study covers the formation of biofilms on different surface materials, specifically by pathogenic bacteria, as per the protocols formulated by the VSU Research Team in conjunction with JV Partner and head of R&D at PureBiotic, Lino G. Morris. This will meet the specifications required to document the ability to grow the mandatory required biofilm needed on a wide variety of test surfaces.

The study will then further document the ability of specific PureBiotics AIR Mist Solutions to deconstruct and remove these biofilm structures down to the bare microscopic level. This means the removal of any protective cover creating hostile environments in order to reduce the risk of pathogenic bacteria and viruses, including the COVID-19 pathogen. Testing data on these formulations for a wide range of Hospital Acquired Infections (as well as in a wide variety of both food production and food processing facilities) has shown a major reduction in overall infections when compared with standard hospital disinfectants. There has also been an additional benefit in the reduction of odours in all of the facilities tested.

Various HVAC systems will also be tested, as the final goal of these studies, to determine whether all biofilm growth can be removed. In addition to the COVID-19 pathogens, there is a large range of bacterial, viral, mold and mildew growths and the significant concern of allergens, all contained inside HVAC systems.

It should be noted that bacteria and viruses are commonly collected and especially found growing in the cooling towers of buildings, and also contaminating all of the various transportation sections/units of HVAC systems (such as all the various ducts works and air vents). There are additional special problems in the cooling towers because of the affinity of biofilm for binding of the minerals in the water used in all of these systems for cooling. Further, eliminating biofilm from the coils of the HVAC and associated systems will provide far healthier environments and large savings in power consumption.

PRELIMINARY RESULTS:

In previous tests, the results indicated a significant ability of the PureBiotic AIR Solutions to provide probable deconstruction of biofilm. This came from the original indirect testing in which the PureBiotic AIR Solutions were tested on contaminants in locations such a hospital facility where many years of biofilm had built-up on surfaces. When used and observed within a time period of three weeks, there were significant test results in which the levels of pathogens were significantly reduced on the floor and surrounding areas of a hospital facility regardless of soiling, internal spills and "accidents" that occurred. This also included testing with a range of outside visitors walking the areas. The regrowth of pathogens seriously declined and the areas treated were visibly cleaner and grout lines had lightened, and by the end of the third week, the testing for contamination showed dozens of clear plates from all of the areas tested.

The initial conclusion, since all testing to date has been positive, is that as the VSU study progresses, it is anticipated that the results should continue to provide additional proof of the benefits of this breakthrough in controlling the microscopic environment. It does so in a safe, easy, and low labor methodology. More detailed results will be provided as they are available.

The company is not making any express or implied claim that it has developed a COVID-19 air management solution at this time.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only manganese company in North America moving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

