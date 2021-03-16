Lake Resources NL: Half Year Accounts

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.
This method will enable Lake to be an efficient, responsibly sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, a product in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.
To view the half year report, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/R6K56ZDB
About Lake Resources NL:
Steve Promnitz Managing Director +61 2 9188 7864 steve@lakeresources.com.au Anthony Fensom Republic PR +61 (0) 407 112 623 anthony@republicpr.com.au Henry Jordan Six Degrees Investor Relations +61 (0) 431 271 538
