Talisker Expands Near-Surface Mineralisation by 1,600 Metres at the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing Stage One 50,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (Figure 1). Results have been received from the King Block (hole SB-2020-29), the Bralorne West Block (including Charlotte Zone; SB-2020-028, SB-02020-030, and SB-2021-002 and SB-02021-003) and the Bralorne East Block (SB-2021-001). All results included in this press release intersected mineralisation within 350m from surface.

Key Points:

Hole SB-2020-29, Talisker's first hole in the King Block, intersected 5.09g/t over 8m of near-surface gold mineralization previously intersected at the Charlotte Zone one kilometre to the southeast.

Hole SB-2021-001, drilled in the Bralorne East Block, intersected near-surface high-grade gold mineralization over 600m to the southeast of the Charlotte Zone.

These two stepout holes have extended near-surface gold mineralisation by ~1,600m, taking the total strike length of near-surface gold mineralization at the Bralorne Gold Project to ~2km. Near-surface gold mineralization remains open in both directions.

Holes SB-2020-028, SB-02020-030, and SB-2021-002 and SB-02021-003 continue to intercept broad areas of gold mineralisation surrounding high-grade veins at the Charlotte Zone.

Talisker has completed 13,400 metres of its active 50,000 metre resource drill program. Currently 3,791 samples are in the laboratory awaiting analysis.

Today's results comprise assays from the recently discovered near-surface (from surface to 350m depth) bulk-tonnage Charlotte Zone located in the Bralorne West Block, newly-discovered near-surface gold mineralization at the King Block situated one kilometre to the northwest and a high-grade intercept of near-surface gold mineralization located in the Bralorne East Block approximately 600m to the southeast of the Charlotte Zone (Figure 2 and 3). These results extend near surface gold mineralisation from the Charlotte zone for a total of 1,600m to give a cumulative strike length of 2km. Today's release also comprises the first batch of assay results from drill holes completed in 2021.

"Following on from our confirmation of previously unrecognised, close to surface bulk-tonnage mineralisation at the Charlotte Zone, these holes significantly increase our view of the potential near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization within 350m from surface", stated Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, who added, "Now with 2 km of strike length identified and open in both directions we are beginning to see significant upside as we explore for this new style of mineralisation along the 30 kilometre long Cadwallader Break that hosts Bralorne."

King Block

Of the 4.2 million ounces mined at the Bralorne, Pioneer and King mines, approximately 250,000 ounces of gold were recovered from the King mine, located one kilometre to the northwest of the historic Bralorne Mine. Hole SB-2020-029 represents the first hole targeting high-grade veins at King and extends known near-surface (i.e. < 350m depth) gold mineralisation by 1,000 metres to the northwest.

Highlights from the King Block include:

SB-2020-029

37.40 g/t gold over 0.50m within 5.09 g/t gold over 8.40m from 321.80m to 330.20m



Bralorne East Block

Hole SB-2021-001 is the first hole drilled to the east of the Empire fault designed to target near-surface gold mineralisation within the Bralorne East Block. Partial results received to date have extended the occurrence of near-surface gold mineralisation (~350m from surface), originally discovered at the Charlotte Zone, by ~600 metres to the southeast. More drilling is required to determine the continuity of gold mineralization within this 600m area and will be tested in the coming weeks.

Highlights from the Bralorne East Block include:

SB-2021-001

82.00 g/t gold over 0.50m from 171.40m to 171.90m



Charlotte Zone (Bralorne West Block)

Discovered by Talisker last year the Charlotte Zone is comprised of a series stacked, parallel structures that outcrop at surface. To date, gold mineralization has been defined by drilling over a 600m by 270m area to a depth of ~350m volume and includes broad intervals of lower-grade gold mineralization surrounding high-grade veins.

Highlights from the Charlotte Zone include:

SB-2020-028

13.55 g/t gold over 0.50m from 302.20m to 302.70m

SB-2021-003

0.80 g/t gold over 21.00m from 151.00m to 172.00

SB-2021-002

0.71 g/t gold over 10.40m from 51.50m to 61.90m

SB-2020-030

0.56 g/t gold over 15.60m from 271.00m to 286.60m



Drill Hole Data

SB-2020-028 (Complete Preliminary Results)

Bralorne West Block

The Charlotte Zone produced 4.49 g/t Au over 1.10m from 215.75m depth, including 7.88 g/t over 0.60m.

The 101 Vein produced 9.08 g/t Au over 1.00m from 302.20m, including 13.55 g/t Au over 0.50m from 302.20m. This intercept is approximately 160m along strike away from the SB-2020-024 intercept on the 101 Vein of 5.83 g/t Au over 2.65m from 410.90m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 406.1m on December 13, 2020

SB-2020-029 (Partial Preliminary Results - Further Assay Results Pending)

King Block

This was Talisker's first hole drilled proximal to the historic King Mine.

The C Vein was intersected at 322.30m and produced an intercept of 8.42 g/t Au over 5.00m, including high values of 37.4 g/t Au over 0.50m from 323.10m, and 31.60 g/t Au over 0.50m from 326.80m depth.

SB-2020-029 was drilled to a final depth of 1,217.40m on February 18, 2020.

SB-2020-030 (Complete Preliminary Results)

Bralorne West Block

The Knight Zone produced 0.46 g/t over 9.70m from 80.00m depth, including 1.30 g/t over 2.50m from 82.50m.

An Unknown Zone produced 0.56 g/t Au over 15.60m from 271.00m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 790.60m on December 14, 2020.

SB-2021-001 (Partial Preliminary Results - Further Assay Results Pending)

Bralorne East Block

An Unknown Vein produced 7.24 g/t Au over 1.00m from 102.40m depth.

Another Unknown Vein produced 82.00 g/t Au over 0.50m from 171.40m depth.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 1,178.40m on February 3, 2021.

SB-2021-002 (Partial Preliminary Results - Further Assay Results Pending)

Bralorne West Block

The Charlotte HW (Hanging Wall) was intersected at 51.50m and produced 0.71 g/t Au over 10.40m.

This hole drilled to a total depth of 385.40m on January 19, 2021.

SB-2020-003 (Complete Preliminary Results)

Bralorne West Block

The Knight Zone was intercepted at 151.00m depth and produced 0.80 g/t Au over 21.00m, including 2.56 g/t Au over 3.00m from 157.60m.

This hole drilled to a final depth of 200.60m on January 20, 2021. This hole was determined to be off-course for its final target and was re-started as SB-2020-003A.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2020-028, 029, 030, SB-2020-001, 002, 003 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2020-028 61.30 61.80 0.50 1.95 Charlotte HW Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 61.80 62.45 0.65 1.54 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 62.45 63.30 0.85 2.43 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 63.30 64.30 1.00 0.57 Au-AA24













SB-2020-028 215.75 216.35 0.60 7.88 Charlotte Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 216.35 216.85 0.50 0.43 Au-AA24













SB-2020-028 302.20 302.70 0.50 13.55 101 Vein Au-GRA22 SB-2020-028 302.70 303.20 0.50 4.61 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 303.20 303.70 0.50 3.99 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 303.70 304.20 0.50 4.89 Au-AA24













SB-2020-028 334.00 334.50 0.50 0.28 55 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 334.50 335.00 0.50 1.98 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 335.00 335.50 0.50 0.73 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 336.00 336.55 0.55 1.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-028 336.55 337.10 0.55 2.47 Au-AA24













SB-2020-029 179.00 179.60 0.60 0.29 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 179.60 180.10 0.50 0.41 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 180.10 180.70 0.60 0.76 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 180.70 182.00 1.30 0.51 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 182.00 183.00 1.00 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 183.00 184.20 1.20 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 184.20 184.70 0.50 0.11 Au-AA24













SB-2020-029 202.10 202.60 0.50 2.86 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 202.60 203.10 0.50 4.08 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 203.10 203.60 0.50 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 203.60 204.70 1.10 0.24 Au-AA24













SB-2020-029 250.30 250.80 0.50 0.93 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 250.80 251.30 0.50 1.80 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 251.30 251.80 0.50 1.49 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 251.80 252.80 1.00 0.30 Au-AA24













SB-2020-029 321.80 322.30 0.50 0.16 C Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 322.30 323.10 0.80 5.80 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 323.10 323.60 0.50 37.40 Au-GRA22 SB-2020-029 323.60 324.10 0.50 0.67 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 324.10 324.60 0.50 1.10 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 324.60 325.10 0.50 1.78 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 325.10 326.30 1.20 0.67 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 326.30 326.80 0.50 0.75 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 326.80 327.30 0.50 31.60 Au-GRA22 SB-2020-029 327.30 328.50 1.20 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 328.50 329.20 0.70 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-029 329.20 330.20 1.00 0.43 Au-AA24













SB-2020-030 80.00 80.50 0.50 0.11 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 80.50 81.00 0.50 0.71 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 81.00 81.50 0.50 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 81.50 82.00 0.50 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 82.00 82.50 0.50 0.15 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 82.50 83.20 0.70 2.76 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 83.20 83.70 0.50 1.66 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 83.70 84.20 0.50 0.65 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 84.20 85.00 0.80 0.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 85.00 85.70 0.70 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 85.70 86.20 0.50 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 86.20 86.70 0.50 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 86.70 87.20 0.50 0.10 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 87.20 87.70 0.50 0.73 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 87.70 88.20 0.50 0.12 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 88.20 89.20 1.00 0.06 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 89.20 89.70 0.50 0.27 Au-AA24













SB-2020-030 116.95 117.45 0.50 0.56 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 117.45 117.95 0.50 2.82 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 117.95 118.45 0.50 0.17 Au-AA24













SB-2020-030 271.00 272.00 1.00 0.26 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 272.00 272.80 0.80 1.11 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 272.80 274.00 1.20 0.07 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 274.00 275.50 1.50 0.24 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 275.50 277.00 1.50 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 278.00 278.50 0.50 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 278.50 279.00 0.50 4.02 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 279.00 279.50 0.50 0.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 279.50 280.70 1.20 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 280.70 281.20 0.50 0.03 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 281.20 281.70 0.50 3.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 281.70 282.30 0.60 0.42 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 282.30 283.00 0.70 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 283.00 283.65 0.65 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 283.65 284.30 0.65 0.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 284.30 284.85 0.55 0.28 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 284.85 285.50 0.65 1.91 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 285.50 286.00 0.50 0.14 Au-AA24 SB-2020-030 286.00 286.60 0.60 2.61 Au-AA24













SB-2021-001 102.40 102.90 0.50 4.80 Unknown Vein Au-AA24 SB-2021-001 102.90 103.40 0.50 9.68 Au-AA24 SB-2021-001 103.40 104.00 0.60 0.88 Au-AA24













SB-2021-001 171.40 171.90 0.50 82.00 Unknown Vein Au-GRA22













SB-2021-002 51.50 52.00 0.50 1.33 Charlotte HW Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 52.00 52.90 0.90 2.56 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 52.90 54.00 1.10 0.21 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 54.00 55.00 1.00 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 55.00 55.85 0.85 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 55.85 57.30 1.45 0.98 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 57.30 58.30 1.00 0.02 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 58.30 59.30 1.00 0.00 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 59.30 60.40 1.10 0.09 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 60.40 61.40 1.00 0.28 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 61.40 61.90 0.50 4.68 Au-AA24













SB-2021-002 108.50 110.00 1.50 0.92 Unknown Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 110.00 111.50 1.50 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 111.50 113.00 1.50 0.26 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.28 Au-AA24 SB-2021-002 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.44 Au-AA24













SB-2021-003 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.81 Knight Zone Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.36 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.37 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.48 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 155.00 156.00 1.00 0.11 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 156.00 157.10 1.10 0.21 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 157.10 157.60 0.50 0.46 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 157.60 158.20 0.60 4.27 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 158.20 159.00 0.80 2.89 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 159.00 159.50 0.50 2.15 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 159.50 160.00 0.50 1.68 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 160.00 160.60 0.60 1.48 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 160.60 161.35 0.75 0.13 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 161.35 162.10 0.75 0.03 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 162.10 162.70 0.60 0.67 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 162.70 163.30 0.60 0.01 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 163.30 164.20 0.90 0.57 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 164.20 164.90 0.70 1.06 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 164.90 165.60 0.70 1.20 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 165.60 166.70 1.10 0.28 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 166.70 167.40 0.70 0.34 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 167.40 167.95 0.55 1.24 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 167.95 169.00 1.05 0.92 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 169.00 169.60 0.60 0.06 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 169.60 170.15 0.55 1.12 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 170.15 170.80 0.65 0.04 Au-AA24 SB-2021-003 170.80 172.00 1.20 0.91 Au-AA24

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-028 has collar orientation of Azimuth 212; Dip -61. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-029 has collar orientation of Azimuth 135; Dip -45. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-030 has collar orientation of Azimuth 162; Dip -53. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-001 has collar orientation of Azimuth 121; Dip -69. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-002 has collar orientation of Azimuth 116; Dip -45. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-003 has a collar orientation of Azimuth 190; Dip -60

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, March 18th. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_91rsDt9EQZeKrdLGSYTFMA. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.