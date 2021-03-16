OTC Markets Group Welcomes HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ; OTCQX: HPQFF), a Canadian-based company that offers innovative silicon (Si)-based solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "HPQFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market from the Pink® market today. This will make it easier for U.S. investors to discover and invest in HPQ Silicon Resources Inc., as we continue our research, development and commercialization of advanced nanoscale silicon materials, in order to remain at the forefront of innovative processes for the storage and delivery of clean renewable energy," said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ) is a Canadian-based company that offers innovative silicon (Si)-based solutions and is developing a unique portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today's key strategic materials needed for the decarbonization of the economy and the Renewable Energy Revolution ("RER"). However, silicon does not exist in its pure state and must be extracted from quartz (SiO2) in what has historically been a capital and energy-intensive process.

With PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ CM: PYR), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma - based processes, HPQ is developing the PUREVAPTM "Quartz Reduction Reactors" (QRR), an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one-step transformation of quartz (SiO2) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential. Through its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ NANO Silicon Powders Inc., the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) is a new proprietary process that can use different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make a wide range of nano/micro spherical powders of different sizes and nanowires.

HPQ continues working with industry leader Apollon Solar of France, to develop the hydrogen generation potential of Silicon nanopowders for use with the GennaoTM system and to commercialize, exclusively in Canada, and non-exclusive in the U.S.A., the TREKHY H2, a portable hydrogen-based mini-power generator system and the chemical powders required for the hydrolysis production of hydrogen ("H2"). For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-hpq-silicon-resources-inc-to-otcqx-301248124.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.