Aztec and Tombstone Partners Acquire Two Additional Patents to Expand Tombstone Joint Venture Land Position in Arizona, Drill Contractor Selected for Phase 2 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2021 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Tombstone Gold & Silver Inc. and Tombstone Resources Inc. (collectively, "Tombstone Partners") announce the acquisition of two patented claims amounting to 15.2 hectares (37.5 acres), increasing the overall Tombstone Joint Venture land package to 434.4 hectares (1,073.4 acres).

Aztec and Tombstone Partners have acquired the Morning Star and Wide West claims from a third-party. The two claims immediately adjoin the Tombstone property core claims to the southeast, expanding opportunities to explore new targets in the historic Tombstone Silver District in Southeastern Arizona. The two patented claims were purchased outright and have no underlying royalties or work commitments.

The Morning Star and Wide West claims cover several historic mine shafts and prospects on epithermal quartz-gossan silver veins hosted in the Bisbee Group clastic sediments as well as CRD replacement style silver-lead-gold-copper style mineralization hosted in Paleozoic limestones.

The Aztec-Tombstone JV has selected a drilling contractor to conduct the upcoming Phase 2, 20-hole, 10,000 foot reverse circulation drill program at Tombstone and will initiate drill site preparation in the next few weeks. The drill program was described in the March 2, 2021 news release.

Updated Tombstone Property Claim Map

Aztec also announces that Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., former VP Exploration and Chief Geologist of the company has resigned his management position and joined the Technical Advisory board. Aztec Chairman and founder, Bradford Cooke, M.Sc., P.Geo, has agreed to serve as interim Qualified Person of Aztec until a suitable replacement has been found.

Bradford Cooke, M.Sc., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

