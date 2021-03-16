Renforth Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

PICKERING, March 16, 2021 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCQB:RFHRF)(FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that shares in Renforth are now listed to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, under the symbol RFHRF. This is in addition to our listing on the CSE, with the symbol RFR, and Frankfurt, with the symbol 9RR.

At this time Renforth would also like to offer shareholders the following field updates;

Parbec - as of March 15, 2021 a total of 20 drillholes have been completed, with one hole ongoing, in 5235m of drilling completed since the start of this phase of our drill program on February 5, 2021. The overall meters drilled to date in this program is 14,879, with 1 hole remaining to be drilled. Assays are outstanding for 20 holes drilled in 2020, along with all holes drilled in 2021. Upon receipt of all of this assay data the geological model will be rebuilt for Parbec and the resource estimate restated.

Surimeau - Renforth has permitted this drill program and commenced the required chipping. It is anticipated that the drill will commence mobilization to Surimeau this weekend, after completion of the Parbec drill program. Renforth plans to drill 3550m at Surimeau, in 16 drill holes.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. A 15,000m drill program is ongoing, this program is planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, the aim of this program is to rebuild the geological model and increase the resource estimate upon restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 215 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$6 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 03/15/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

