Solstice Significantly Expands Red Lake RLX Claim Position

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2021 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV:SGC) ("Solstice", the "Company", "we" or "our") is pleased to announce that we have acquired through staking an additional 2,234 Ha (111 claim units) to cover additional inferred target areas. The RLX property now covers a total of 5,534 Ha (275 claim units) over an area of greenstone which contains extensive electromagnetic ("EM") conductors which are essentially restricted to the RLX claim group.

The Company has also located additional third-party geological information that confirms that the RLX project is positioned near a major regional structure. Such structures are known to be important in the formation of significant gold mineralization in the Red Lake Camp and in other gold camps across Canada. Recently, the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS)1 drew attention to previous seismic data which they suggested could be used to identify a possible third major structure in the district, the other two being interpreted by the OGS to generally correlate with the location of major gold mineralization and deposits in the Red Lake camp. It follows that if another major structure exists, it could potentially host new Red-Lake type mineralization.

While the OGS interpretation of seismic data is compelling, additional independent data exist in government files which support the presence of a major structure in the area, which are summarized below and in Figure 1.

1) OGS magnetic data (2008)2 allow identification of clear crustal scale features. Well-developed linear magnetic features, which are related to regional faults can easily be discerned using OGS airborne magnetic survey data (see Solstice NR dated February 2, 2021, for a regional magnetic map and also our corporate presentation at https://www.solsticegold.com/investors/presentations/).

2) OGS mapping in 19983 identified a major regional structure. The Nungessor Deformation Zone is a major fault zone (mylonite) which is mapped parallel to, and on the west flank of, the RLX property (Figure 1)

3) A specific rock type, formed at depth and associated with major crustal faults, has been mapped on the property boundary by the OGS4. This rock type, called sanukitoid, was sampled and confirmed in 2000 by the OGS. These rocks are documented from the Archean worldwide. Their significance is that they are formed, in part, from melting of the mantle i.e. very deep in the earth, and as documented elsewhere "their very presence in outcrop identifies a translithospheric structure"5 Although no age data are available for the Nungessor sanukitoid, other similar rock types regionally are dated around the same age as the major gold mineralization event in the district.



Taken together, the presence of a mapped major fault and the documentation of specific intrusive rocks which are themselves diagnostic of major crustal features both support, and are mutually independent of, the recent OGS interpretation based solely on seismic data.

"It is well documented that major gold deposits in the Archean of Canada and elsewhere occur close to major structures or breaks. These structures have potential to tap deep into the earth to source potential metals, including gold, and to create the higher-level conditions required to deposit or trap these metals. It is clear from third-party data that our RLX project sits close to one such major structure. We interpret RLX to be in a setting similar to the Sidace Gold Deposit clams (Paction/Evolution Mining), 11km to the south which also contain similar, extensive EM conductors. We have just completed a detailed 50m-spaced magnetic survey and are re-evaluating the EM data through a third-party consultant. We are also developing plans, again using an expert third-party consultant to employ soil and/or biogeochemistry surveys over the anomalies. Following this, we plan to employ boots on the ground to upgrade map-based geological data. Results of these programs will lead to the generation of targets for drill follow up late in 2021 or early 2022," stated Chairman David Adamson. During his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake camp, David Adamson was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corp.'s Bateman Gold deposit6 and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the Red Lake district properties in the Battle North portfolio.

Figure 1: RLX Structural Setting:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4918944-b0d1-4fc1-ac22-c305c011745e

Additional details regarding the RLX Project are available in the Company's news release dated February 4, 2021 and in the updated presentation on the Company's website at www.solsticegold.com.

About Solstice

Solstice is a gold-focussed exploration company engaged in the exploration of our high-quality exploration assets in top tier jurisdictions. Our 33 km? Red Lake Extension project is located on the north end of the prolific Red Lake Gold District. Our district scale KGP project covers 886 km? with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km?, all with no underlying option or earn in payments. KGP has seen over $12MM dollars spent on significant field work, identified a 10 km? gold boulder field and now prepared with multiple drill ready targets. KGP is located in Nunavut, Canada only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Solstice has 99.8 million shares outstanding.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, the Red Lake Extension Project and the KGP Project, please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Sandy Barham, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content of this news release.

This news release contains references to other projects, their structures and mineralization, there is no certainty that Solstice's projects will contain similar structures or mineralization.

