Endurance Reports Further Drill Assay Results from Eagle Zone at the Reliance Gold Property

Eagle Zone now averages 16 m True Width with New Results including 18.3m grading 4.04 gpt Gold

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2021 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from the reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole program completed in December 2020 at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced about 4 million ounces of gold. The six (6) RC drill holes results reported below are from the Eagle Zone (4) and Eagle South Zone (2). Assays from five (5) remaining Imperial Zone RC holes are being compiled and will be reported shortly.

Highlight grade results from the Eagle Zone reported in this release include 6.1 metres ("m") grading 8.80 gram per tonne gold ("gpt Au"). All nine (9) RC holes completed at the Eagle Zone have intersected gold mineralization over significant widths within 30 m of surface. The surface footprint of the Eagle Zone is now expanded to 120 m by 80 m. Mineralization is open down-dip to the southwest and along strike to the southeast. Eight (8) of the RC drill holes intersected the entire width of the shallowly dipping Eagle Zone shear with an estimated average true width of 16 m and a weighted average grade of 4.63 gpt Au. The updated drill sections and plan map of the Eagle and Eagle South Zone are appended to this release.

Eagle Zone - Hole RC20-017 intersected 6.1 m of 4.58 gpt Au and 3.0 m of 12.50 gpt Au starting at surface with the two mineralized intervals flanking an unmineralized feldspar porphyry dyke. Results from RC20-017 extends the wide zone of gold mineralization 42 m down-dip from previously released hole RC20-016 that intersected 13.7 m of 6.20 gpt Au (see News Release February 2, 2021). In this area the Eagle Zone remains open for expansion down-dip and along strike. RC20-017 was the only hole completed under the 'Eagle 0' channel samples that returned 17.7 m averaging 3.63 gpt Au (see News Release October 26, 2020).

Holes RC20-010 and RC20-011 were drilled from the same collar and intersected gold mineralization starting at surface. RC20-010 intersected 18.3 m of 4.04 gpt Au while RC20-011 intersected 4.6 m of 5.24 gpt Au followed by 6.1 m of 8.80 gpt Au. These holes are interpreted to have intersected the Eagle Zone mineralization 41 m up-dip of previously reported hole RC20-016 (see Section 5635793N). RC20-012 intersected 6.1 m grading 2.12 gpt Au starting from surface. This hole appears to define the footwall portion of the shallowly dipping mineralized zone where it outcrops at surface and is interpreted to have been partially eroded. (see Section 5635816N). A summary table of all the 2020 Eagle RC Drill hole results follow the figures below.

"Management is extremely encouraged with these initial results from the Eagle Zone where all nine shallow RC holes and four sets of channel samples have intersected high-grade gold mineralization within a 120m by 80m zone. The encouraging estimated average true widths of 16 m observed to date, and the excellent potential to expand both down dip and to the southeast along a 400 m geochemical anomaly offer exciting exploration potential at the Eagle Zone", stated Robert Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "The Eagle Zone is just one target area along the 2.0 km trend of the Royal Shear and the Treasure Shear that the Company will continue to advance during our exciting 2021 exploration season at Reliance."

Eagle South Zone - Two holes were completed at the Eagle South Zone to test for gold mineralization below the outcrop channel samples that returned 13.4 m grading 6.92 gpt Au (see News Release October 15, 2020). Results are reported below.

RC holes RC20-007 and RC20-008 intersected near surface mineralization of 3.0 m grading 5.68 gpt Au, and 3.0 m grading 2.82 gpt Au respectively. These preliminary results do not explain the wide zone of mineralization intersected in the channel samples nor the strong gold-in-soil anomaly in this area. Further work will be completed in the 2021 field season incorporating new ideas on geologic controls gained from the nearby Eagle Zone drilling.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

