Global Energy Metals to Host Investortalk.com Webinar Highlighting the Company's Investment Exposure to the Electrified Future

Vancouver, March 16, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an InvestorTalk.com Webinar on March 17th, 2021 at 9:00 am EST. The pre-market webinar will provide a corporate overview presented by President & CEO, Mitchell Smith, followed by a live Q&A session.

Highlights will include:

- Execution on corporate strategy of assembling a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal assets as a response to the emerging global consensus that reducing the world's carbon footprint requires the imminent supply of raw materials vital to the adoption of an expanding, electric future. - The entering of a LOI to acquire a 10% interest and 1% NSR on the Råna Nickel Project and past-producing Bruvann Mine in European battery manufacturing hub, Norway; - The entering of a LOI to take a strategic interest in a portfolio of copper-silver and copper-nickel-cobalt projects located in Idaho, USA and Quebec, Canada at a time when North American supply has never been more relevant; - The monetization of the Company's Australian-based battery mineral asset portfolio allowing for a meaningful interest in Electric Royalties ; - The opportunity for investors to participate in an announced private placement with proceeds used to acquire an identified pipeline of scaleable opportunities across critical battery minerals; and - Near term corporate building catalysts providing a way to accelerate investment exposure into the global energy storage and electrification market opportunity.

Participants may register for the InvestorIntel.com Investor Talks series webinar at the following link:

Investor Talk with Mitchell Smith of Global Energy Metals Corp.

Global Energy Metals is developing a strong, diversified portfolio of strategic battery mineral projects and believes its projects are well positioned for further exploration and development at a time when there is renewed interest in the battery minerals sector as price fundamentals are realigning due to the much anticipated surge in demand and market growth that is supported by a global movement towards electric vehicle and new energy storage adoption.

Global Energy Metals' current portfolio of cobalt, copper and nickel holdings is well exposed to this global transition towards a lower-carbon economy.

The Company previously announced a private placement offering, subject to Exchange approval, for a minimum of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Offering"), with each Unit comprised of one share and one transferrable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each transferrable warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing date at a price of CAD$0.30, subject to acceleration.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the acquisition of the Monument Peak, Amiral and Chance Lake projects (the "Acquisition") as well as for business development and working capital purposes.

For details on the financing and Acquisition please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2021.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

