Benchmark Drills 52.91 Metres of 7.59 g/t AuEq Near Surface at The AGB Zone

Edmonton, March 17, 2021 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce new results from a series of drill holes at the AGB zone including, 52.91 metres (m) of 5.95 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 130.93 g/t silver or 7.59 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) and 4.47 m of 58.72 g/t gold and 958.39 g/t silver or 70.70 g/t AuEq. Drill holes 20AGBDD035/037/060 are located at the centre of the AGB zone and returned high-grade gold and silver intervals beginning near to surface. The AGB zone is providing potential for an open-pitable resource measuring >650 m long to a vertical depth >270 m. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Results at the core of the AGB system are really robust showing a high-grade starter pit area, near surface, at the center of the +650m long zone. Additionally, the more we continue to drill at the south end of the pit shell model it continues to deliver very strong results with expansion opportunities along strike and at depth. Further drilling in 2021 will likely expand the maiden resource at AGB which is expected in the coming weeks, forming part of a global resource for the project including Cliffs Creek and Dukes Ridge."

A long section of the AGB deposit as shown in Figure 1 clearly shows a zone >200 m in length of high-grade near surface mineralization including 4.47 m of 70.70 g/t AuEq within 52.91 m of 7.59 g/t AuEq in hole 20AGBDD060. This strong mineralization continues to depth and remains open for drill testing in 2021. Limited historical drilling tested the southern extent of the AGB zone from which Benchmark has continued to intercept high-grade gold-silver mineralization flanked by broader zones of bulk tonnage mineralization during our 2019 and 2020 programs. The results contained within this release continue that trend with 4.72 m of 7.48 g/t AuEq within 43.00 m of 2.62 g/t AuEq in 20AGBDD035.

Figure 1 - AGB long section



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Table 1: Drill Results Summary from the AGB Zone.

Drillhole

FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) AuEq (ppm) 20AGBDD028

54.56 123.13 68.57 0.90 50.44 1.53 incl 54.56 99.00 44.44 1.18 67.20 2.02 and 118.14 123.13 4.99 1.67 38.95 2.15 20AGBDD032

22.00 90.00 68.00 0.67 62.29 1.45 incl 31.00 60.00 29.00 1.16 112.66 2.57 incl 32.00 34.00 2.00 5.34 272.50 8.74 incl 33.00 34.00 1.00 8.26 390.00 13.14 and 49.00 50.00 1.00 4.05 238.00 7.03 20AGBDD035

14.00 57.00 43.00 1.92 55.78 2.62 incl 22.28 27.00 4.72 5.85 130.20 7.48 incl 24.00 25.00 1.00 15.35 85.40 16.42 and 34.00 35.00 1.00 5.24 88.70 6.35 and 55.00 56.00 1.00 19.75 25.20 20.07 20AGBDD037

10.00 69.00 59.00 1.37 35.39 1.82

32.00 38.00 6.00 3.79 58.16 4.52

46.00 51.00 5.00 7.68 45.10 8.24

46.00 47.00 1.00 25.50 92.00 26.65 20AGBDD059

23.00 99.00 76.00 0.77 49.86 1.40

58.00 58.86 0.86 19.70 43.40 20.24

61.63 63.72 2.09 8.08 205.19 10.64 20AGBDD060

28.09 81.00 52.91 5.95 130.93 7.59

29.19 30.00 0.81 20.40 338.00 24.62

39.70 44.17 4.47 58.72 958.39 70.70

41.40 42.04 0.64 120.50 1215.00 135.69

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

