Summa Silver Executes Drilling Contract for the High-Grade Hughes Silver-Gold Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Summa Silver Corp. ("Summa" or the "Company") (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF) (Frankfurt:48X) is pleased to announce that it has engaged National Drilling EWP of Elko, NV to carry out drilling at the Company's high-grade silver-gold Hughes Property near Tonopah, Nevada in 2021.

Drilling is expected to start in early to mid-April. The focus of the drilling will be to expand on previously reported high-grade silver and gold intercepts at hole spacings suitable for mineral resource estimation. Further details on specific targets and total meters to be drilled will be finalized and announced in due course as the Company continues to await assays from the 14 outstanding holes remaining from the 2020 drill program.

Key highlights from the 2020 drill program so far include*:

3,760 g/t silver equivalent (1,762 g/t Ag and 19.99 g/t Au) over 2.5 m from 347.1 m within

596 g/t silver equivalent (286 g/t Ag and 3.10 g/t Au) over 18.5 m from 347.1 m in SUM20-06

3,182 g/t silver equivalent (1,495 g/t Ag and 16.9 g/t Au) over 1.4 m from 397.4 m in SUM20-20

*see news releases dated September 30th, 2020 and December 17th, 2020 for more details

Galen McNamara, CEO, commented: "With the closing of our $10,168,00 financing last month which included a significant investment from Mr. Eric Sprott, the Company has approximately $13,500,000 in cash on hand. We are fully financed to complete aggressive drill programs at both Hughes, NV and Mogollon, NM in 2021 as we push towards mineral resource estimates. National Drilling EWP is a safety, environmental and client focused leader in both reverse-circulation and core drilling in the United States with clients that include some of the largest mining companies in the world. We're happy to welcome National back to the project after executing a safe and efficient program last year. In addition, we look forward to releasing the remaining results form the 2020 drill program and will do so once results become available."

2020 Drill Results Update

Due to ongoing delays at geochemical analytical labs, assay results for 14 of 29 holes drilled during the 2020 drill program remain pending. Samples submitted to ALS Global of Reno, NV in early December are now being assayed in Vancouver after being crushed and pulverized at preparation facilities in Mexico. The Company will release results once the data have been received, interpreted, and modelled. The Company is currently reviewing all available options to speed up analytical turn-around times for exploration programs in 2021.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P. Geo., the CEO of the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company has options to earn 100% interests in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon property features a number of high-grade past-producing mines which operated between the 1880's and 1942.

