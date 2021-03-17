Bell Copper Back Drilling at the Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project

Vancouver, March 17, 2021 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that on March 11, 2021, the Company mobilized personnel and equipment and drilling has now recommenced on the 100% owned Big Sandy porphyry copper project, a large, truncated porphyry copper-molybdenum prospect located in northwestern Arizona, approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Perseverance Project.

The first core drillhole at Big Sandy (BS-1) drilled deep into a new porphyry copper system (see January 12, 2021 news). The Company believes this newly discovered porphyry system is the target they have been pursuing, the truncated top of the Diamond Joe Peak, located approximately 13 km to the west-southwest of the Big Sandy claim block. Zircon crystals from BS-1 core and the Diamond Joe porphyry yielded overlapping (i.e. statistically indistinguishable) ages of 74.2±1.0 and 74.9±1.2 million years, supporting the Company's concept that the two porphyries are faulted parts of the same Laramide-age system.

After the completion of drill hole BS-1, the Company conducted 2 borehole studies in BS-1 along with an extensive field work program. The location of drillhole BS-2 was determined based on the totality of the information derived from these studies.

Tim Marsh, Bell's President and CEO, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101, said, "After the success of drillhole BS-1, Bell is excited to be back on the ground, drilling the next hole into Arizona's newest copper porphyry. We look forward to delivering new value to our shareholders through the drill bit."

Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project

Bell Copper began exploring the Big Sandy area in 2009, after geologic success in discovering what was believed to be the faulted top of the Wheeler Wash porphyry copper-molybdenum system, 30 kilometers to the north at the Company's Perseverance project. Extrapolation southward along the controlling Hualapai Fault suggested that the known Laramide-age Diamond Joe porphyry copper system would also have a faulted-off top, lying east of Diamond Joe out in the Big Sandy Valley.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Big Sandy Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corp.

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Bell Copper operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77555