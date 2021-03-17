Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 - via InvestorWire - Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

The United States used to be a large producer of REEs, but Chinese REE producers gradually drove U.S. mines out of business; China now controls more than 80% of world production and dominates nearly every stage of the global REE supply chain. Reliance on China jeopardizes U.S. national security, and growing demand has EV makers on edge.

Initiatives are underway to rectify the imbalance, and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (Profile) is leading the effort to tilt the balance back to American shores. UUUU just announced a new rare earth production initiative spanning European and North American critical material supply chains. Already the country's largest producer of uranium and a leading producer of vanadium (both designated as critical minerals), Energy Fuels has all the necessary technical know-how, licenses, production facilities, production capacity and resources to bring REEs production back to the United States. And this is all happening in 2021, while other initiatives are years away.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. The company also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and anticipates commencing commercial production of rare earth element ("REE") carbonate in 2021. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery ("ISR") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year, has the ability to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant and is completing final test-work for the production of REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U3O8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR."

