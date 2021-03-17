Kootenay Trenches 33.0 Meters of 2.67 gpt Gold Including 9.0 Meters of 5.29 gpt Gold at Male Gold Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2021 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold on its 100% owned Maria Elena gold project ("Male" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 kilometers south east of the city of Hermosillo in Sonora State, Mexico.

Trenching conducted at the Property has exposed several exciting gold results. This program included a total of 8 trenches completed over four areas of the Property. Of the eight trenches, positive results from five (trenches 0,2,4,5,6) were received with results for the remaining trenches (1, 3 and 7) not encountering any significant veining or values. Highlights from the results received to date are as follows:

Trench 6

33 meters averaging 2.67 gpt gold

Includes 9 meters of 5.29 gpt gold Includes 1 meter of 23.7 gpt gold



Trench 4

24 meters averaging 1.81 gpt gold

Includes 8 meters of 3.98 gpt gold Includes 1 meter of 17.25. gpt gold



Trench 2

9 meters averaging 2.01 gpt gold

Includes 1 meter of 15.45 gpt gold



Initial trenching was completed by an excavator with chip samples taken across one-meter lengths. Trench 0 returned narrow anomalous gold values to 0.38 gpt gold over one meter.

Gold mineralization is hosted by stock works of quartz and quartz carbonate veins formed by conjugate sets of veins striking northeast and northwest. These stock working veins form zones that range in apparent width, from a scale of one meter to over 30 meters. The zones form mineralized "structures" or trends that can be traced individually for hundreds of meters (generally 200 to 1000 meters). Further trenching is required to better determine true widths and continuity along strike.

The mineralized stock works are made of multiple veins that individually range from tens of centimeters to 1.7 meters in width. Numerous conjugate vein sets and associated stock work zones occur within a 1.5 by 1.5-kilometer area hosted within a diorite intrusion and are the source of the placer gold historically mined on the property.

Prior to trenching, earlier prospecting work by Kootenay indicated very anomalous gold in the quartz veins. Out of 426 select (prospector) grab samples and soils, 47% of the tests returned greater than 0.5 gpt gold, whereas 36% returned greater than 1 gpt gold and 16% retuned greater than 5 gpt gold. Individual gold values included highs of 260 gpt, 85 gpt, 81 gpt, 53 gpt and 51 gpt.

Historic activity at Male includes hundreds of dry placer pits that often tested into the gold bearing quartz veins in bedrock. The area is extensively covered by overburden and thus holds the possibility of hiding a potentially large gold deposit.

The gold is associated with irregular silver values exceeding 900 gpt however silver is generally low. Copper, lead and zinc is also anomalous with highs to 0.56%, 2.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Molybdenum and tungsten occur as well.

A 36-line kilometer ground magnetic survey has been conducted. Preliminary interpretation shows some association with magnetic trends striking northwest, north-south and northeast with the primary stock work trends. Interpretation of the mag data continues. Two IP lines which range about 2 kilometers each have also been run. These results are also being compiled.

Follow up steps involve interpretation of the geophysics to determine its usefulness in mapping the gold zones in covered zones, more trenching and then a decision on whether to drill or option the project.

The geophysical and trenching was conducted and paid for by a third-party with Kootenay submitting the trench samples for assay.

Sampling and QA/QC at Male

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples reported were all taken in one meter long intervals and are chip samples. Samples were delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Hermosillo. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

