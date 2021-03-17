Blende Silver Corp. Commissions Update of Resource Estimate

Vancouver, March 17, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BAG) announced today it has engaged Moose Mountain Technical Services ("Moose Mountain") for the preparation of an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Company's 100% owned Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon.

In April (2018) Moose Mountain completed the maiden NI 43-101 Open Pit Resource Estimate on the Blende Deposit that included 32.98Mt at 5.03% ZnEq Inferred plus 3.65MT at 5.18% ZnEq Indicated, at a Base Case cutoff grade of 2.0% ZnEq, which was approximately equivalent to an NSR cutoff of CDN$39.35/tonne (Moose Mountain Technical Services NI 43-101 resource Estimate and Technical Report dated May 25th, 2018). The Indicated Resource represents 4.19M oz of Ag, 0.16B lbs of Zn, and 0.16B lbs of Pb. The Inferred Resource represents 33.98M oz of Ag, 1.46B lbs of Zn, and 1.37B lbs of Pb.

Company director Andrew H. Rees commented "As Blend Silver prepares for its 2021 field season, the company will focus exploration on advancing the project towards its next phase of development, one part of which is anticipated to be the commissioning of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. With the increase in metals prices, updating the Company's resource estimate is a key part in contributing to where drilling will be focused, both within and targeting extensions of the current Blende Deposit."

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Sue Bird, P. Eng., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Blende Silver Corp.



Blende Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on silver-zinc-lead exploration and development at the company's flagship Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The 100% owned property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. It is winter-road accessible, 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

For further information please contact:

Blende Silver Corp.

"Andrew H. Rees"

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Tel: 604-505-3739

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Blende Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Blende Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.