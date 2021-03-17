Ivanhoe Mines Announces Closing of US$575,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Toronto, March 17, 2021 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) (the "company") today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement offering of US$575,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes" and the "Offering"), which includes the exercise in full of the initial purchasers' option to purchase up to an additional US$75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes.

Executive Co-Chairman of the company, Robert Friedland, commented, "We received tremendous inbound interest in our convertible notes financing from leading North American and European fundamental institutional investors, as was evidenced by the order book being significantly oversubscribed. The overwhelmingly positive response to this financing reflects the quality of our mining and exploration assets, our industry-leading ESG initiatives, and the strength of our operational and exploration teams. We believe that the convertible notes, with a coupon rate of 2.50%, represent an extremely attractive form of financing to further advance our growth projects, which each have compelling projected rates of return. We also have the option of repaying the convertible notes in cash, rather than shares."

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes. The company will provide a further update in due course on a number of opportunities to accelerate planned expansions at the company's world-scale portfolio of mining and exploration assets, which may be funded in part with the net proceeds from the Offering.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discoveries in the DRC and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Kamoa-Kakula is expected to begin producing copper concentrate in July 2021 and, through phased expansions, is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producers. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and Kamoa-Kakula will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

Information contacts

Investors: Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834 / Media: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

