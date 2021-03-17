RJK Publishes KIM Charts from Paradis and Kon Diamond Drill Core Samples, Including G10D, G12, and Eclogitic Garnets

Kirkland Lake, March 17, 2021 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to report positive Kimberlite Indicator Minerals (KIMs) analysis from the Company's Paradis and Kon Kimberlite discoveries, near Cobalt, Ontario. The KIMs were recovered from its 2019/2020 diamond drill programs, were originally picked and analyzed by Dr. Chares Fipke's lab, CF Minerals, and completed by the Company's independent consultant, Dr. Jim Renaud, to industry standard formats.

A preliminary comparison of the RJK garnet dataset to the global dataset of garnet compositions indicates that several RJK garnets plot within the G10 diamond stability field compared to other diamond inclusion garnets around the globe. The standard industry plots illustrate that the garnets show a strong G9 and G10 component (Figure 1). The clinopyroxene plot (Figure 4), shows derivation from a mantle source. Additional charts for olivine, ilmenite and chromite KIMs will be posted to RJK's website, also indicating a mantle source.





Figure 1 shows all diamond drill cores tested in one graph, and illustrates a portion of the Paradis Pond, KON, and one garnet from PP-20-09 plots in the G10 diamond stability field. These garnets are significant because they represent over 85% of the world's diamond inclusions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/77602_809ad527a4297a5e_001full.jpg

.





Figure 2 is the plot for the Paradis kimberlite, also showing the grains from the G10 diamond zone. The three G12 plots on the right of the graph are rare, with high calcium weights, and indicate a mantle source. The single high chromium G9 is also indicative of diamond bearing kimberlites. The eclogitic garnets plotting along the bottom of the chart are sodium rich, and are often indicative of kimberlites from subducted oceanic crust and upper mantle locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/77602_809ad527a4297a5e_002full.jpg





Figure 3 is the plot for the KON kimberlite. The KON kimberlite again shows the G10 diamond inclusion garnets to the left of the Dia/Gra Gruter line.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/77602_809ad527a4297a5e_003full.jpg





Figure 4 illustrates the clinopyroxene data, including a number of grains with elevated Na and Cr. Higher Na:Cr ratios can be a function of pressure and elemental substitution in the deep mantle, greater than 200 km at depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/77602_809ad527a4297a5e_004full.jpg





Figure 5 was taken from SRC in 2011 to illustrate that 86% of all garnets found as diamond inclusions are categorized as G10s, although it should be noted that some diamond-bearing kimberlites in Canada are poor in their G10D content. Nevertheless, high G10 counts are considered diamond prospective by industry standards.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/77602_809ad527a4297a5e_005full.jpg

Dr. Renaud explains in detail, the significance of the KIM's found by RJK on the Paradis and Kon Kimberlites in a new video that can be viewed on RJK's home page [here] under the title, Consultant Jim Renaud Explains KIM Plots.

Glenn Kasner, RJK Explorations' CEO, stated, "These charts give a valuable overview of the mineralogy of the Cobalt kimberlites found by RJK. We've been told that specifically the Paradis Kimberlite is unique in its chemistry, and based on KIM comparisons worldwide, is derived from the optimum mantle region to produce diamonds. The kimberlites surrounding Paradis appear similar, but they must also be analyzed for composition to determine bulk sample locations. RJK is currently using two labs to process the kimberlite samples and also doing check samples to fully understand the diamond potential of the Cobalt kimberlites. We will be remobilizing the reverse circulation drill this week to do additional sampling on the Paradis kimberlite in the area where most of the G10 Dia garnets were discovered. The diamond drill is currently testing geological structures to help identify other potential mineralized targets."

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

