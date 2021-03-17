Good Gold Grade in the Mill in February 2021

Rouyn - March 17, 2021

Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV:ABI) "Abcourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the gold grade, in February, at the mill was higher than it was in the previous quarter. The grade of the ore extracted at the Elder mine was higher and an adjustment of the gold inventory in the mill circuit was made. These two factors contributed to the embellishment.

In February, the mill treated 8,255 tonnes of ore and produced 1,496.7 ounces of gold; 846.9 ounces were poured and 649.8 ounces were added to inventory.

Development work at the Elder and Sleeping Giant mines are continuing as follows:

- Drifting on 4Th, 10Th and 11Th levels and rehabilitation work on 12th level at Elder mine to open new ore zones. - Rehabilitation work being done in shafts and drifts at Sleeping Giant mine and new drifts to develop new ore zones on upper levels.

This press release was prepared by Mr. Renaud Hinse, Engineer and President of Abcourt. Mr. Hinse is a "Qualified Person" under the terms of Regulation 43?101.

