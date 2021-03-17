Metalla Completes Acquisition of Royalty on Eldorado Gold's Tocantinzinho Project, Announces Conversion and Drawdown on Convertible Loan Facility, and Provides Update on ATM Program

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2021 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 15, 2021, it has closed the acquisition from Sailfish Royalty Corp. ("Sailfish") (TSXV: FISH) of an existing 0.75% gross value royalty interest on gold produced and sold from Eldorado Gold's (NYSE: EGO) (TSX: ELD) Tocantinzinho Project located in northern Brazil ("Tocantinzinho").

FINANCIAL UPDATE

The Company is also pleased to announce that Beedie Capital ("Beedie") has elected to convert the outstanding C$5 million advance (the "Conversion") under the previously announced amended and restated convertible loan facility (the "Convertible Loan Facility") into common shares of Metalla ("Common Shares") for a total of 505,050 Common Shares (at a conversion price of C$9.90 per Common Share which conversion price represented a 27% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Common Shares at the time of the advance from Beedie). In conjunction with the Conversion, the Company has drawn down an additional C$5 million (the "Drawdown Amount") under the Convertible Loan Facility and such amount will be convertible by Beedie at a conversion price of C$14.30 which is based on a 20% premium above the 30-day VWAP of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange calculated as of March 16, 2021, in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Loan Facility.

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") announced on September 4, 2020. As of the date of this news release, Metalla has sold 1,301,593 Common Shares under the ATM Program for gross proceeds of $12.8 million. As a result of these proceeds, the Company was fully funded to close the royalty acquisition on Tocantinzinho and is fully funded to close the royalty acquisition on OZ Mineral's CentroGold project ("CentroGold") (see news release dated March 16, 2021).

Brett Heath, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to see the continued support of Beedie Capital as we grow our business by adding more accretive royalties to Metalla's portfolio. The additional drawdown of C$5 million from the Beedie Convertible Loan Facility along with gross proceeds from the ATM Program of $12.8 million, has allowed the Company to fully finance the recent royalty acquisitions with a cash reserve to continue what we expect to be another significant year of growth for the Company."

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

