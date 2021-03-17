African Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual General Meeting





|

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: TORONTO, March 17, 2021 - African Metals Corp. (NEX: AFR.H) ("African Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all items presented at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on March 17, 2021.

