Firestone Ventures Inc. to Transfer Listing to NEX Board

Toronto, March 17, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Firestone Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FV) (FSE: F5V) ("Firestone" or the "Company") announces that the Company has not satisfied the continued listing requirements policy of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to maintain its listing as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV. As a result, the Company will transfer to the NEX board of the TSXV effective March 19, 2021.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from FV to FV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSXV. The NEX board has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their reactivation as companies that will carry on an active business.
* * *
About Firestone
Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. The Company is currently permitted to advance exploration on its Torlon project in Guatemala, should conditions become more favourable to resume operations. In the meantime, Management continues to review other potential prospects as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone, to expand their asset base.
Information on Firestone is available at www.firestoneventures.com and www.sedar.com.
