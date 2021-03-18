Tocvan Completes Exploration Program at Pilar Gold-Silver Project Sonora, Mexico. Mapping Defines Three New Vein Zones.

Calgary, March 18, 2021 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TOC.CN) ("Tocvan" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its flagship Pilar Gold-Silver Project. Work completed includes detailed mapping and sampling of key targets across the Project Area (Figure 1). The aim of the program was to advance key targets with no previous mapping or detailed sampling to drill ready status for a Phase II drill program. A total of 207 rock chip samples were collected covering the entire property, assay results are pending.

Mapping of the project has identified key target vein zones including a new Triple Vein Zone ("TVZ") that extends 350 meters south of the Main Zone. The TVZ has mapped veins 5 to 15 meters wide, all hosted with the same oxidized andesite rock seen at the drill defined Main Zone. Mapped structures correlate with a previous CSAMT geophysics survey, increasing the confidence in the understanding of the geology. In addition, veins mapped along the 4 Trench Trend indicate over 400 meters of vein strike length previously untested by drilling. A new SE Vein Zone along the eastern edge of the property has been identified with two dominant vein trends. The first trend with the same northwest strike as seen at Main Zone and 4 Trench areas, the other trending north-south and correlating with anomalous gold values recorded from previous rock and soil sampling. Two separate north-south veins have been identified and have been inferred to extend for 200 meters.

The surface exploration work completed will provide important information for the final planning for the next phase of drilling expected to start in the next month.

Summary of Mapping Program:

NEW Main Zone Extension

- 800 meter southeast extension of the Main Zone - NEW Triple Vein Zone, extending for 350 meters. Altered vein zones ranging from 5 to 20 meters wide - NEW SE Vein Zone, extending over 200 meters. Veins with north-south orientation. - Broad, property wide oxide alteration - 800 meters of anomalous soils with values ranging from 106 ppb to 911 ppb Au - 2019 rock grab samples including 9.3 g/t Au and 76 g/t Ag



4-Trench

- 600 meter trend that includes the 4-Trench Zone highlighted by: - NEW veins mapped indicate over 400 meter strike length untested by drilling - 600 meters of anomalous soils with values ranging from 118 ppb to 2,030 ppb Au - 2019 rock grab samples including 24 g/t Au and 116 g/t Ag - Network of historic artisanal workings over a 350 meter strike



"We are extremely pleased with how the geologic model is advancing at Pilar," commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland. "By going back to the basics, our geologists have identified several new vein zones that correlate with previous reconnaissance rock and soil sampling. These vein zones are also hosted in the same altered oxidized andesite host rock we see at the Main Zone. This is an important step to unlocking the full potential of Pilar as we move towards our next phase of drilling."



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. 3D Target Map of Pilar Gold-Silver Project. New veins are outlined in red. Outside of the Main Zone the majority of the project area has not been drill tested.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite and rhyolite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4 Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 19,200 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below from previous operators:

- 17,700m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): - 0.8 g/t Au over 61 m - 53.5g/t Au & 53 g/t Ag over 16.5 m - 9.6 g/t Au over 13 m - 10.2 g/t Au & 46 g/t Ag over 9 m - 2,650m of surface and trench channel sampling. Highlights include: - 55 g/t Au over 3 m - 28.6 g/t Au over 6 m - 3.4 g/t Au over 50 m - Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone, North Hill Zone, and 4-Trench Zone.



Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan Ventures currently has approximately 25 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in Sonora, Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in southern British Columbia, management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.

