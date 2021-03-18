Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Investor and Analyst Conference Call

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that following its announcement on 4th March 2021, the Company will hold an investor and analyst conference call today, 18th March 2021, at 16:30 (UK Local time) .
The Company's Chief Executive, Brad George and Chairman Louis Castro, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.
To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:
Standard International Access Tel: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
UK Toll Free Tel: 0808 109 0700
Password Orosur Mining
Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website http://www.orosur.ca for seven days.
For further information please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc. Louis Castro, Chairman, Brad George, CEO info@orosur.ca Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson Mark Edwards Fergus Mellon orosur@flagstaffcomms.com Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
