Newlox Gold Welcomes Tarrnie Williams to the Advisory Board

Vancouver - 18 March 2021 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CNSX:LUX.CN) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) (OTC:NWLXF) is pleased to welcome Tarrnie Williams to the Company's advisory board. Tarrnie is a highly experienced executive who has served on the board of several successful public and private companies over his 50-year business career. Tarrnie's involvement in the development and commercialization of technology companies, including founding Canada's first public software company and experience as CEO of Electronic Arts Canada, will be instrumental in developing Newlox's emerging green mining technology division.

Tarrnie holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics (U of Alberta) and has been a Director of several public, private, and not-for-profit organizations, including having served as Chairman, President and Audit Chair of several public companies over his long and varied career. Tarrnie has had significant hands-on experience in project management, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, private and public placements of equity and debt, and IPO transactions and served for ten years as an Adjunct Professor at the Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia.

Presently, Tarrnie holds the position of Executive Chairman of Kidoz Inc. (TSXV: KIDZ); a kid-tech software developer and owner of the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network reaching over 300 million children monthly through a curated online experience. Tarrnie's position at Kidoz is a continuation of his illustrious career in the technology sector, and we are excited for him to bring his experience and enthusiasm to Newlox Gold.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"We are pleased to welcome Tarrnie Williams to Newlox Gold's advisory board. Tarrnie is a strong supporter of Newlox Gold and has already offered valuable advice to the Company drawn from his wealth of experience. Tarrnie is best known for his successful ventures in the tech industry, resulting in his recognition as the "God Father of Video Games" in Canada by DigiBC with their Lifetime Achievement Award. Tarrnie has led or mentored multiple business ventures, including companies in the resource sector in the past. The combination of his ability to advance technology companies with his knowledge and passion for the resource industry is a significant asset to Newlox Gold."

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

