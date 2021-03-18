Freeman Drills Highest Grade Zone to Date: 2.5 g/t Au Over 151 Metres Including 25 g/t Au Over 8.7 Metres

Freeman releases the highest grade intercept ever drilled at Lemhi from the remaining 20 diamond drill holes of the 2020 35-hole drill program

Highlights include: 2.5 g/t Au over 151m, including 25 g/t Au over 8.7m (FG20-017C); 1.2 g/t Au over 42.6m (FG20-012C); 0.9 g/t Au over 72.4m, including 2.1 g/t Au over 21.1m (FG20-026C); and 1.4 g/t Au over 48.4m, including 2.1 g/t over 22m (FG20-032C)

As a result of the 2020 drill program and increased drill density the maiden resource estimate will include drill assay results from both historical (355 holes - approx. 70,000 metres) and new drilling (35 holes - 7,200 metres)

SALMON, March 18, 2021 - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results of core from the remaining 20 diamond drill holes of the 35 hole 2020 program on Freeman's 100% owned Lemhi Gold Project located in Idaho. The objective of the 2020 Phase 1 drill program was designed to confirm historical mineralization and allow the use of over 355 historical drill holes in a maiden National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The drill program focused on infill and step-out drilling within the known mineralized body to increase confidence and maximize the potential resource. The drilling completed by Freeman successfully confirmed historically defined mineralization and provided valuable infill drilling to increase confidence levels of the upcoming resource estimate.

All holes drilled to date have intersected high-grade shallow oxide gold mineralization. Drill hole FC20-017C intersected 2.5 g/t Au over 151m, representing the highest gold content in any single hole drilled at Lemhi based on a gold times core length metric (grams Au x total mineralized length = 377.5). Selected highlighted results from the 13 holes are 2.5 g/t Au over 151m, including 25 g/t Au over 8.7m (FG20-017C); 1.2 g/t Au over 42.6m (FG20-012C); 0.9 g/t Au over 72.4m, including 2.1 g/t Au over 21.1m (FG20-026C); and 1.4 g/t Au over 48.4m, including 2.1 g/t over 22m (FG20-032C).

Drill sections can be found on our website at https://freemangoldcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2020-Drill-Sections-March-2021.pdf or by clicking here.

Table 1 - Significant Drill Results

Drill Hole ID Azimuth, Dip (degrees) Total Depth (m) Depth (m) Interval (m) Average Grade (g/t Au) From To FG20-012C -90 360 264 56.9 99.5 42.6 1.2 including





56.9 70.0 13.2 2.5 and





139.6 234.5 94.9 0.4 including





139.6 150.0 10.4 2.1 including





143.7 148.1 4.4 4.2 FG20-017C 270 -75 203 29.0 180.0 151.0 2.5 including





29.0 33.1 4.1 4.9 including





45.0 48.0 3.0 14.5 including





74.0 82.7 8.7 25.0 including





121.0 137.0 16.0 3.4 including





127.0 131.0 4.0 8.3 including





175.0 177.0 2.0 5.3 FG20-018C 360 -90 178 12.0 47.0 35.0 0.3 and





112.3 163.0 50.7 0.4 including





112.3 124.0 11.7 1.0 FG20-019C 360 -90 170 52.0 56.0 4.0 1.2 including





78.0 127.1 49.1 0.9 including





78.0 81.0 3.0 2.3 including





101.9 105.0 3.1 2.9 FG20-020C 360 -90 201 75.0 110.0 35.0 0.3 including





83.0 84.0 1.0 4.2 including





109.0 110.0 1.0 3.6 FG20-021C 360 -90 170 32.9 57.9 25.0 0.6 including





32.9 34.0 1.1 3.1 including





47.0 53.0 6.0 1.7 and





129.1 133.0 3.9 1.3 FG20-022C 360 -90 223 4.0 34.1 30.1 1.0 including





22.0 28.0 6.0 4.6 and





198.0 203.3 5.3 1.1 FG20-023C 360 -90 212 2.1 26.6 24.5 0.5 including





24.9 26.6 1.7 3.5 and





95.0 98.1 3.1 0.9 and





120.3 122.8 2.5 1.1 and





174.5 194.4 20.0 0.6 FG20-024C -90.0 360.0 222.0 143.0 215.0 72.0 0.4 including





180.0 181.0 1.0 10.2 including





205.1 208.0 2.9 1.4 FG20-025C 360 -90 238 17.8 69.0 51.3 0.3 including





26.0 28.0 2.0 1.9 and





116.0 127.0 11.0 0.6 and





189.6 206.0 16.4 0.5 FG20-026C 360 -90 227 21.3 38.1 16.7 0.8 and





101.0 173.4 72.4 0.9 including





139.0 160.1 21.1 2.1 including





141.0 149.9 8.8 4.1 including





171.3 173.0 1.7 5.0 FG20-027C 360 -90 235 9.0 72.5 63.5 0.5 including





63.0 72.5 9.5 1.9 including





68.0 72.5 4.5 2.8 and





192.1 212.0 20.0 0.5 FG20-028C 360 -90 197 20.0 21.0 1.0 2.0 and





76.0 77.0 1.0 1.2 and





95.0 192.0 97.0 0.5 including





149.0 174.0 25.0 1.1 including





155.0 156.0 1.0 10.9 FG20-029C 360 -90 249 48.0 66.0 18.0 1.1 FG20-030C 360 -90 214 4.0 123.0 119.0 0.4 including





73.0 95.0 22.0 1.0 including





75.8 78.1 2.3 2.9 including





109.2 123.0 13.9 1.1 and





145.0 150.9 5.9 1.0 and





167.0 173.1 6.1 0.9 FG20-031C 360 -90 228 39.0 87.2 48.2 0.4 including





71.2 74.0 2.8 2.4 and





180.0 188.1 8.1 2.1 FG20-032C 360 -90 70 Lost hole FG20-033C 360 -90 199 112.3 161.0 48.8 1.4 including





116.0 138.0 22.0 2.1 including





155.8 160.3 4.6 4.0 FG20-034C 360 -90 182 102.3 110.0 7.6 2.3 and





132.0 141.0 9.0 1.5 including





133.0 135.0 2.0 4.0 FG20-035C 360 -90 199 8.7 189.0 180.4 0.5







20.0 23.0 3.0 3.9







50.0 53.0 3.1 2.7







128.5 167.0 38.5 1.1







149.5 153.0 3.5 6.6

*Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 90-95 percent (%) of core length.

Will Randall, President and CEO, commented, "The 2020 diamond drill program at Lemhi not only confirmed the vast and comprehensive historical database, but also added confidence. This gives us an excellent basis upon which to complete our maiden compliant resource estimate, with the joint objective of maximizing the resource count, increasing the resource confidence categories, and identifying areas for future growth. Our team is working on the interpretation and modelling and we will have further updates as these results come in.

Geologically, the Lemhi Gold Project lies within the Idaho-Montana porphyry belt, a northeast-trending alignment of metallic ore deposits and mines related to granitic porphyry intrusions. These extend north-easterly across Idaho and are related to the Trans-Challis fault system, a broad (20-30 km-wide) system of en-echelon northeast-trending structures extending from Boise Basin more than 270 km into Montana. At Lemhi, gold mineralization is hosted in Mesoproterozoic quartzites and phyllites within a series of relatively flat-lying lodes consisting of quartz veins, quartz stockwork and breccias and is located along the western edge of an intrusion. Mineralized lodes are associated with low angle faults, folding and shear zone(s). The mineralized zones have varying amounts of sulphides (pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite, molybdenum, and occasionally arsenopyrite) where free gold is common. Gold mineralization at Lemhi is open at depth and on strike in all directions.

All drill core and rock samples were sent to ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001: 2008) for analysis for gold by Fire Assay and multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy (select drill holes). Freeman has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") program where at least 10% duplicates, blanks and standards are inserted into each sample shipment. Drill hole FG20-035C was a PQ hole drilled primarily for metallurgical testing. Subsequently a portion of the samples from hole FG20-035C were analyzed at SGS Canada Inc., Burnaby, B.C., Canada, an independent and fully accredited laboratory (ISO 9001: 2008) for analysis for gold by Fire Assay.

Core photos and drill sections can be found at www.freemangoldcorp.com.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P. Geo., the VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Freeman Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lemhi Gold property (the "Lemhi Project"). The Lemhi Project comprises 30 square kilometers of highly prospective land. The mineralization at the Lemhi Project consists of shallow, near surface primarily oxide gold mineralization that has been identified from 355 historic drill holes and is open at depth and in multiple directions. The Company has completed an initial Phase 1 diamond drill program which will form the basis for a maiden National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

